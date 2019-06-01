By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Emery Boards 10 Pack

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Emery Boards 10 Pack
£ 1.25
£0.13/each
  • N/A

Information

Produce of

Produced in China, Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Use the coarse side to shape the nails then the finer side to smooth off the nail edge to avoid splitting. Always file the nail in one direction. Do not file the nail too short.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

Poor quality and very abrasive - probably good for sanding the driveway. Buy the more expensive 2 in a pack instead - they are worth the extra money.

Usually bought next

Tesco Beauty 2 Professional Nail Files

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Tesco Nailpolish Remover 250Ml

£ 1.15
£0.05/10ml

Tesco Nail Clippers

£ 1.50
£1.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here