Tesco No Added Sugar Strawberry Jam 340G

£ 0.75
£0.22/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy109kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 724kJ / 173kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry jam with sweetener.
  • RIPE & FRUITY Made fruit harvested at its peak for a ripe, juicy flavour
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweetener (Sorbitol), Strawberry, Strawberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution **It is advisable not to eat more than 2 tablespoons of this jam a day, as excessive consumption of sorbitol may produce laxative effects.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon
Energy724kJ / 173kcal109kJ / 26kcal
Fat1.1g0.2g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate60.7g9.1g
Sugars2.3g0.3g
Fibre1.5g0.2g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

12 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

tasty and healthy

5 stars

we love it

Great jam ,wish you still sold the black currant

5 stars

Definitely good value I just wish you hadn’t discontinued the black currant which as my favourite, I’m not allowed any of the other jams, must be no added sugar

Not Good

2 stars

It's just not a good product, the taste is weird.

Liked by Grandchildren

4 stars

I brought this, for my granddaughter, she’s likes crumpets with strawberry jam. And her parents like the reduced sugar element.

saves my life

5 stars

It's the only thing I can put on my porridge being type 2 diabetic

Tasty

4 stars

Being a diabetic no added sugar is good for me and it’s tasty too

nice taste for a "no added sugar" Jam

5 stars

Bought this jam for my daughter to try - as an alternative to minimize her sugar intake, and both of kids loved it!

Tastes good

5 stars

I bought this to see how different it tastes to the regular jam I was surprised it tastes better than I expected I will be buying this one instead of regular one

Great value and taste

5 stars

Tried this to an alternative to the branded product I normally would buy. Taste is superb as well is the value.

Tasty and juicy

4 stars

Good value

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

