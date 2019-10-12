Tesco No Added Sugar Strawberry Jam 340G

tasty and healthy
we love it
Great jam ,wish you still sold the black currant
Definitely good value I just wish you hadn’t discontinued the black currant which as my favourite, I’m not allowed any of the other jams, must be no added sugar
Not Good
It's just not a good product, the taste is weird.
Liked by Grandchildren
I brought this, for my granddaughter, she’s likes crumpets with strawberry jam. And her parents like the reduced sugar element.
saves my life
It's the only thing I can put on my porridge being type 2 diabetic
Tasty
Being a diabetic no added sugar is good for me and it’s tasty too
nice taste for a "no added sugar" Jam
Bought this jam for my daughter to try - as an alternative to minimize her sugar intake, and both of kids loved it!
Tastes good
I bought this to see how different it tastes to the regular jam I was surprised it tastes better than I expected I will be buying this one instead of regular one
Great value and taste
Tried this to an alternative to the branded product I normally would buy. Taste is superb as well is the value.
Tasty and juicy
Good value