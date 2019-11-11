By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aussie 3 Oils Miracle 100Ml
£ 10.00
£10.00/100ml
  • Everybody needs this handy little fixer in their lives. Aussie's hair oil non-greasy formula, thanks to the multi-talented Australian Macadamia Nut Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil and Avocado Oil, will visibly repair hair. It’s like your fairy godmother in a bottle. Cinders, your hair will be smooth and shiny, come what may!
  • A non-greasy hair oil formula that will visibly repair hair
  • Your hair will be smooth and shiny
  • With Australian Macadamia Nut Oil, Australian Jojoba Seed Oil, Avocado Oil
  • There's more to life than hair, but it's a good place to start the Aussie Philosophy
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Persea Gratissima Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Coumarin

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • There's no one, not two, but three ways to use this fabulous formula: before shampooing, on damp hair to help repair the smoothness and on dry hair for amazing shine effect. Three cheers for Oil Miracle! Hip-hip, hooray! Hip-hip… you get the idea.

Warnings

  • Flammable. Keep out of reach of children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 169 7955
  • Question? Give us a ring, Send us an email or even put pen to paper. We like getting letters, no one does it these days and it makes us feel special.

Net Contents

100 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

87 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Makes my hair frizzy

2 stars

I want to love this product because it smells nice and it do makes my hair feels soft. BUT it can't be use to manage frizz. I've been using this product for two months now and it doesn't hold the hair together but rather splits them out and makes my wavy frizzy hair look even more frizzy...

Excellent!

5 stars

Lightweight oil for Dry Ends. Doesn't make them heavy and dull. Nice smell either

Excellent!

5 stars

Aussie 3 Miracle Reconstructor oil has helped my over dyed dry hair look and feel SO much better. I use Aussie conditioner before and then rub some into my palm and feed through my hair. I also like to wear it overnight and also in the steam room at my local swimming pool, as the steam gets right inside the hair follicles.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love it make the hair feel full and nourished in all the right ways. Would love to advertise this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

WOW FACOTR

5 stars

please do not ever discontinue this it has great benefits leaves hair looking so healthy and smells amazing like you just came out of a salon , silky soft shiny hair !!

Excellent!

5 stars

Lovely product on my hair made my hair feal like silk and also very shimmy and a lot more manageable

Great!

4 stars

Really good product and made my hair really soft and really nice product, it makes my hair smell really and really good value for money

BEST. PRODUCT. EVER

5 stars

U can understand how much I love this just by the fact that I opened my laptop, came to this page, and searched for it ONLY TO WRITE THIS REVIEW ABOUT HOW MUCH IM IN LOVE WITH THIS. Aussie u ma all time freakin MVP *million emojis w heart eyes*

Excellent!

5 stars

Brilliant product. Will use many times in the future

Excellent!

5 stars

Brilliant I use this all the time leave your hair beautiful and so soft like silk

