Aussie 3 Oils Miracle 100Ml

Makes my hair frizzy
I want to love this product because it smells nice and it do makes my hair feels soft. BUT it can't be use to manage frizz. I've been using this product for two months now and it doesn't hold the hair together but rather splits them out and makes my wavy frizzy hair look even more frizzy...
Excellent!
Lightweight oil for Dry Ends. Doesn't make them heavy and dull. Nice smell either
Excellent!
Aussie 3 Miracle Reconstructor oil has helped my over dyed dry hair look and feel SO much better. I use Aussie conditioner before and then rub some into my palm and feed through my hair. I also like to wear it overnight and also in the steam room at my local swimming pool, as the steam gets right inside the hair follicles.
Excellent!
Love it make the hair feel full and nourished in all the right ways. Would love to advertise this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
WOW FACOTR
please do not ever discontinue this it has great benefits leaves hair looking so healthy and smells amazing like you just came out of a salon , silky soft shiny hair !!
Excellent!
Lovely product on my hair made my hair feal like silk and also very shimmy and a lot more manageable
Great!
Really good product and made my hair really soft and really nice product, it makes my hair smell really and really good value for money
BEST. PRODUCT. EVER
U can understand how much I love this just by the fact that I opened my laptop, came to this page, and searched for it ONLY TO WRITE THIS REVIEW ABOUT HOW MUCH IM IN LOVE WITH THIS. Aussie u ma all time freakin MVP *million emojis w heart eyes*
Excellent!
Brilliant product. Will use many times in the future
Excellent!
Brilliant I use this all the time leave your hair beautiful and so soft like silk