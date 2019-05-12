By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Aussie 3 Miracle Oil Mega 100Ml

4(4)Write a review
Aussie 3 Miracle Oil Mega 100Ml
£ 10.00
£10.00/100ml
  • Have you heard about this truly awesome team: Australian Macadamia Nut Oil, Safflower Seed Oil and Coconut Oil? Aussie's hair oil formula protects hair from everyday wear and tear, and leaves it soft, smooth and fabulously shiny. So your hair gets to play until the sun goes down, and it does all the work. A round of applause for this lightweight hair treatment!
  • An oil formula that protects hair from everyday wear and tear
  • Leaving your hair soft, smooth and fabulously shiny
  • With Australian Macadamia Nut, Australian Safflower Seed Oil, Coconut Oil
  • “There's more to life than hair, but it's a good place to start“ The Aussie Philosophy
  • It was in Australia that our 3 Minute Miracle Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment was invented and we are proud of our Aussie roots
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Carthamus Tinctorius Seed Oil, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol

Produce of

Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • There's no one, not two, but three ways to use this fabulous formula: before shampooing, on damp hair to help repair the smoothness and on dry hair for amazing shine effect. Three cheers for Oil Miracle! Hip-hip, hooray! Hip-hip… you get the idea.

Warnings

  • Flammable. Keep away from sources of ignition. Keep out of reach of children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 169 7955
  • Question? Give us a ring, Send us an email or even put pen to paper. We like getting letters, no one does it these days and it makes us feel special.

Net Contents

100 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Flammable. Keep away from sources of ignition. Keep out of reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I don't usually write a whole lot of reviews but I had to say something about this product. I have horrible hair - frizzy, difficult and with very dry ends. I put this in my hair before and after blow drying and it has made an enormous difference. It is not heavy but no longer have the horrible dry and dank look of before - it is absolutely brilliant. I also use it on my daughter's very, very long, fine hair and it gets rid of any knots and tugs. It is a wonderful product.

I would reccomend it

5 stars

I have long thick bleached hair. This is quick and easy to use when my hair has been treated,I just put some on a brush and brush it thru. its reasonably quickly absorbed and is a wonderful treatment after bleaching. Lovely smell too...brilliant thing to always have in the cupboard. Dont overdo it tho unless purely putting it on overnight and washing it out next day as it makes the hair heavy if too much is applied.

i have my doubts

1 stars

in the ingredients,not the macadamia or avocado,the ones that are on the back in little letters it says contains dimetthiconol,cyclopentasiloxane those are silicone based ingredients.Silicones are not good or recommended for hair

After One Use! AMAZING!!!

5 stars

I cannot believe I’ve had dry ends for this long ! After one use of this product they are no more !! I especially like that I only used the smallest amount and it covered all my hair (ends). Definitely would recommend!!!

Usually bought next

Aussie 3 Oils Miracle 100Ml

£ 10.00
£10.00/100ml

Aussie Miracle Hair Detangler Conditioner Spray 250Ml

£ 5.00
£2.00/100ml

Aussie Mega Shampoo 500Ml

£ 6.00
£1.20/100ml

Ogx Brazilian Keratin Conditioner 385Ml

£ 7.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here