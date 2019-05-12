Aussie 3 Miracle Oil Mega 100Ml

Excellent!
I don't usually write a whole lot of reviews but I had to say something about this product. I have horrible hair - frizzy, difficult and with very dry ends. I put this in my hair before and after blow drying and it has made an enormous difference. It is not heavy but no longer have the horrible dry and dank look of before - it is absolutely brilliant. I also use it on my daughter's very, very long, fine hair and it gets rid of any knots and tugs. It is a wonderful product.
I would reccomend it
I have long thick bleached hair. This is quick and easy to use when my hair has been treated,I just put some on a brush and brush it thru. its reasonably quickly absorbed and is a wonderful treatment after bleaching. Lovely smell too...brilliant thing to always have in the cupboard. Dont overdo it tho unless purely putting it on overnight and washing it out next day as it makes the hair heavy if too much is applied.
i have my doubts
in the ingredients,not the macadamia or avocado,the ones that are on the back in little letters it says contains dimetthiconol,cyclopentasiloxane those are silicone based ingredients.Silicones are not good or recommended for hair
After One Use! AMAZING!!!
I cannot believe I’ve had dry ends for this long ! After one use of this product they are no more !! I especially like that I only used the smallest amount and it covered all my hair (ends). Definitely would recommend!!!