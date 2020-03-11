By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Pre Shampoo 150Ml

4.5(417)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Pre Shampoo 150Ml
£ 4.00
£2.67/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Masque Pre Shampoo Treatment
  • For oily roots
  • Instantly absorbs oil and impurities for deeply cleansed, light and lifted roots
  • Heavy, greasy hair is caused by oil on your scalp and roots. For a scalp that feels purified and for light lifted roots, discover the beauty of extraordinary clay masque
  • Expert Tailor-made Care Beyond Beautiful Hair
  • Goes well with
  • Extraordinary Clay Masque Pre Shampoo Treatment
  • Extraordinary Clay Shampoo
  • Extraordinary Clay Dry Shampoo
  • 3 refined clays
  • 72h pure
  • Lightweight roots fluid
  • Free-flowing lengths
  • Exquisite radiance
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

1161062 C, Aqua / Water, Kaolin, Glycerin, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 42090 / Blue 1, CI 60730 / Ext. Violet 2, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Stearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, PEG-8 Isostearate, PEG-8, Argilla / Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Salicylic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Montmorillonite, Caprylyl Glycol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Myristic Acid, Cetearyl Glucoside, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, F.I.L. C180668/1, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Before shampooing, apply this sumptuous texture delicately onto dry roots using your fingertips. Massage the clay into the scalp, section by section until you've covered the entire scalp.
  • Leave for up to 5 minutes to deeply absorb excess oils and impurities.
  • Rinse out the clay whilst massaging the scalp until the water runs clear.
  • For best results, follow with Extraordinary Clay shampoo and conditioner to complete you hair beauty ritual.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

150ml

417 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

This stuff is amazing for people with oily roots l

5 stars

This stuff is amazing for people with oily roots like me and can't go a day without oily roots!Completely free and who doesn't love free stuff I know I do #extraordinaryclay #lorealhair #contest #ad

This is great my hair feels so good soft it smell

5 stars

This is great my hair feels so good soft it smell lovely to really good product

Wow

4 stars

It was very strange applying the clay to my roots, but so worth it. Oily roots no more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing clay

5 stars

Was really surprised by the results. My hair felt lighter, stronger, healthier, less greasy and smoother. I tried using the shampoo and conditioner without the clay and the results were still great but nowhere near as good. I will certainly keep using. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

smells amazing

4 stars

The clay masque smells amazing and was easy to apply [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it

5 stars

Loved it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

amazing

5 stars

First time i have used this product and i was amazed at how smooth my hair felt and less frizzy.Great product and would recommend it to everyone to try [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky feeling

5 stars

Hydrating [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great product

5 stars

Gives hair a fabulous clean feel for days, with no excess oil at the roots. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fixer

4 stars

Easy to use and works a treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

