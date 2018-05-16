Batiste Heavenly Volume Dry Shampoo 200Ml

Product Description
- Dry Shampoo Plus Heavenly Volume
- UK's No.1 Dry Shampoo*
- *For over 5 consecutive years. Nielsen shampoo value sales data. 52 w/e 27th January 2018.
- Pump up the volume with Batiste Heavenly Volume Dry Shampoo. This 2 in 1 instantly refreshes hair and adds oodles more volume than a normal dry shampoo.
- A few quick bursts of our multi award winning dry shampoo instantly transforms your look. Hair looks clean and fresh. No water required.
- It's the perfect way to extend your blow dry, free up time in the morning or to give your hair a freshly amplified look whenever, wherever it needs it.
- Instantly refreshes with show-stopping volume
- UK's no.1 dry shampoo
- With a burst of heavenly volume
- Voted product of the year - Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2015
- British brand
- Not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Cetrimonium Chloride, Talc, Silica, Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Distearyldimonium Chloride, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Proudly made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Three Steps to Heavenly Hair:
- 1 Shake vigorously before use. Keeping nozzle about 30cm/12in from head section hair and spray into roots working all over your head for maximum effect
- 2 Massage thoroughly with fingertips to ensure roots are fully covered and lifted
- 3 Gently brush through hair from roots to ends to remove excess residue and style as desired
- Top tip
- Tip hair upside down and spray into the roots for even bigger volume
Warnings
- WARNING: Extremely flammable aerosol. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition sources. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 120°F. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating or inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Use only as directed. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate hygiene use. Avoid spraying in eyes.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
- EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE
Name and address
- Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
- Folkestone,
- CT19 6PG.
Return to
- Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
- Folkestone,
- CT19 6PG.
- UK: 0800 121 6080
- batistehair.com
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
WARNING: Extremely flammable aerosol. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition sources. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 120°F. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating or inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Use only as directed. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate hygiene use. Avoid spraying in eyes. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE
