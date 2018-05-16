Tresemme 24 Hour Body Conditioner 900Ml

- Tresemme Volume & Body Hair Conditioner is a complete system of hair care especially designed to help your hair look and feel thicker and healthier. It adds fullness and body without weighing hair down, for thicker-looking hair with a natural-feeling bounce. To pump up the volume at the roots, give yourself the hair care you deserve with this body-building hair volumiser for sky-high height. How to use Tresemme Volume & Body Hair Conditioner? After shampooing with Tresemme Volume & Body Hair Shampoo, follow with this hair conditioner to intensely nourish each strand. Evenly distribute the conditioner on damp hair, focusing on mid-length to tips. Leave in for 2-3 minutes then rinse. Guided by our original philosophy from our salons in 1948, TRESemmé has been driven by a simple truth: every woman deserves to look & feel fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon. TRESemmé is dedicated to creating hair care products that are salon quality. Inspired by stylists and tested in salons, the products are designed to help you achieve salon gorgeous hair every day. If you think Tresemme Volume & Body Hair Conditioner is one of the best hair Volume Conditioners to achieve voluminous hair, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips on our website www.tresemme.com/uk.
- Tresemme Volume & Body Hair Conditioner with thickening ingredients helps build volume, fullness and manageability, giving your style that extra lift
- Loaded with thickening ingredients like silk proteins and pro-vitamin B5, this conditioner gives much-needed hydration to keep hair from falling flat
- You can now be sure to look your very best, every day as this volume conditioner is suitable for daily use
- With a super-light formula, our Body & Volume Conditioner won't build up or weigh your style down
- This conditioner is perfect for all hair types and leaves it with a healthy-looking shine
- We want to take better care of our planet, which is why we have made sure that Tresemme Volume & Body Hair Conditioner comes in a bottle that can be safely recycled
- Pack size: 900ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Behentrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Dipropylene Glycol, Lactic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Cetrimonium Chloride, Magn esium Nitrate, PVP, Silk Amino Acids, VP/Methacrylamide/Vinyl Imidazole Copolymer, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Collagen Amino Acids, Benzyl Alcohol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IN CASE OF CONTACT WITH EYES, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER..
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
900 ℮
Safety information
