Tresemme 24 Hour Body Shampoo 900Ml

- 24 Hour Body Shampoo
- For more secrets from our professional stylists and details on TRESemmé styling appliances & tools, visit tresemme.co.uk
- Helps build all day body and bounce without weighing your hair down or build up. This formula, with a unique Volume Control Complex and silk protein will keep your hair from falling flat and is light enough for everyday use.
- From our origins in salons in 1948, TRESemmé has been driven by a simple truth: every woman deserves to look & feel fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon.
- TRESemmé is dedicated to creating haircare products that are salon quality. Inspired by stylists and tested in salons the products are designed to help you achieve salon gorgeous hair every day.
- TRESemmé. Professional. At your fingertips.™
- For hair that won't fall flat for 24 hours
- Silk protein & collagen
- Body & volume
- For fuller, voluminous hair
- Professional quality
- Pack size: 900ML
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Collagen, Silk Amino Acids, PVP, VP/Methacrylamide/Vinyl Imidazole Copolymer, Polyquaternium-10, Parfum, PPG-12, Sodium Acetate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Sodium Benzoate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
- Our Experts' Tips
- Apply to wet hair from roots to ends
- Work into a lather and gently massage the scalp
- Rinse thoroughly
- Follow with TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Conditioner and style with your favourite TRESemmé products.
- Avoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation.
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral,
- CH63 3JW,
- UK.
- Questions/Comments?
- UK: Tel 0800 585 895
- IE: Tel 1850 404060
- www.unilever.com
900ml ℮
