Tesco Stonebaked Mediterranean Vegetable Pizza 380G

Amazing
This is my favourite pizza and I'm not even vegetarian (so that is saying something!) The only thing I'd say is I've found I have to cook it a little longer than what the box says or it can end up under cooked in the middle but it's not a major issue. I recommend this over the Tesco Chargrilled Vegetable pizza which is awful!
Yummy and much lower fat than other pizzas
Loads of lovely veg topping with just the right amount of cheese, a nice crispy base, and a really good price. It’s also lower fat than other veg pizza’s i’ve tried, but you wouldn’t know it unless you checked the packaging. Delicious.
new recipe gave me belly-ache!
new recipe gave me belly-ache!
Great !
Easy to cook and tastes lovely.
Cooks a bit hard
Cooks a bit hard
Awful. I don't know how anyone would ever order th
Awful. I don't know how anyone would ever order this a 2nd time. Tasteless soggy veg on mediocre base. Bad taste. Bad texture. Will not be buying any Tesco own pizza again.
Dont buy
I wanted to try this as it was so cheap but it tasted awful like the vegetables were off, it prooves get what you pay for, I would never buy this again
Delicious.
Loads of topping and very very tasty!!!!!
My favourite pizza
Love this pizza. Just the right blend of veg and cheese and a nice thin base