By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Stonebaked Mediterranean Vegetable Pizza 380G

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Stonebaked Mediterranean Vegetable Pizza 380G
£ 1.50
£0.40/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy1471kJ 350kcal
    18%
  • Fat10.7g
    15%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 822kJ / 195kcal

Product Description

  • A stonebaked pizza base topped with a tomato and an Emmental medium fat hard cheese and blue cheese sauce, Mozzarella full fat soft cheese and Cheddar cheeses, marinated grilled red and yellow peppers, red and yellow peppers, spinach, red onion, fried onion and spring onion.
  • Our pizza bases are stonebaked for a chewy, light texture and authentic taste
  • Topped with grilled peppers, spinach, red onion and creamy mozzarella
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Purée, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (7%), Marinated Grilled Red and Yellow Peppers (7%), Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Red and Yellow Peppers (5%), Spinach (3.5%), Red Onion (3.5%), Spring Onion (2.5%), Onion, Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Yeast, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Blue Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Sugar, Pea Starch, Dried Herbs, White Pepper, Potato Starch, Sourdough Culture (Wheat).

Marinated Grilled Red and Yellow Peppers contain: Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Chilli.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and wheat. May contain celery. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7 15 mins Remove all packaging. Place the pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below, for 15 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Germany, Packed in Germany

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pizza (179g**)
Energy822kJ / 195kcal1471kJ / 350kcal
Fat6.0g10.7g
Saturates3.2g5.7g
Carbohydrate27.3g48.8g
Sugars3.9g7.0g
Fibre2.1g3.7g
Protein7.1g12.7g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing

5 stars

This is my favourite pizza and I'm not even vegetarian (so that is saying something!) The only thing I'd say is I've found I have to cook it a little longer than what the box says or it can end up under cooked in the middle but it's not a major issue. I recommend this over the Tesco Chargrilled Vegetable pizza which is awful!

Yummy and much lower fat than other pizzas

5 stars

Loads of lovely veg topping with just the right amount of cheese, a nice crispy base, and a really good price. It’s also lower fat than other veg pizza’s i’ve tried, but you wouldn’t know it unless you checked the packaging. Delicious.

new recipe gave me belly-ache!

2 stars

new recipe gave me belly-ache!

Great !

5 stars

Easy to cook and tastes lovely.

Cooks a bit hard

3 stars

Cooks a bit hard

Awful. I don't know how anyone would ever order th

1 stars

Awful. I don't know how anyone would ever order this a 2nd time. Tasteless soggy veg on mediocre base. Bad taste. Bad texture. Will not be buying any Tesco own pizza again.

Dont buy

2 stars

I wanted to try this as it was so cheap but it tasted awful like the vegetables were off, it prooves get what you pay for, I would never buy this again

Delicious.

5 stars

Loads of topping and very very tasty!!!!!

My favourite pizza

5 stars

Love this pizza. Just the right blend of veg and cheese and a nice thin base

Usually bought next

Tesco Stonebaked Thin Four Cheese Pizza 330G

£ 1.50
£0.46/100g

Offer

Tesco Stonebaked Thin Double Pepperoni Pizza 330G

£ 1.50
£0.46/100g

Offer

Hearty Food Co. Garlic Baguette 170G

£ 0.32
£0.19/100g

Tesco Stonebaked Thin Bbq Meat Feast Pizza 340G

£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here