Alberto Balsam Raspberry Shampoo 350Ml

Really great value for money. You only need a smal 5 stars A Tesco Customer29th March 2020 Really great value for money. You only need a small amount to get a good lather and it smells lovely Report

Me and kids love this 5 stars A Tesco Customer26th July 2019 Me and kids love this Report

Clean and fresh 4 stars Review from unilever.com 26th September 2018 I think it's a great shampoo, lathers super well leaving hair fresh and clean. Great size bottle for a whole family. My coloured hair can get really dry but I'm glad this shampoo left them nice and smooth. The only thing I'm not keen on is the scent I think it's very artificial but overall its great shampoo for a whole family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smelling shampoo! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th September 2018 Was quite surprised by this product. I have always avoided buying products for my hair that seemed too cheap as I have never trusted them to do the job, but Alberto Balsam has changed my mind as it works as well as any pricier shampoo. This product has a lovely sunkissed raspberry smell that leaves my hair feeling and looking amazing. It moisturises your hair without making it look greasy and even has pro-vitamin B5 which strengthens your hair. It also seems like it will last for ages as you do not need to use a lot of it to cover the hair. Overall, I am very pleased with this shampoo and would definitely buy it again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super clean and softening 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th September 2018 I have been pleasantly surprised by this shampoo, this is not a brand I would normally buy, but so glad I have tried it. The bottle is of good size, ideal for the whole family to use. My hair is very dry and has left it feeling so clean and soft. My hair smells beautifully fresh and fruity, will definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 Was surprised at how big the bottle was;will definitely last ages. Only a small amount was needed on my hair.;the smallest amount is going along way. Foams up and washes through well. The fruity smell was really impressive and could even smell it after my hair had dried. Not my usual brand but after try this would purchase again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 Was impressed with the shampoo, and the bottle was of a good size so will last my daughter and I ages as you don’t need much to get an amazing lather. Lovely strong fruity fragrance that you can still smell once your hair is dry! This shampoo left my hair feeling really clean and gave it a good shine which lasted until the next wash. Would recommend this shampoo especially if you are looking for a good shampoo at a budget price! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gives hair a great wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 I love this shampoo first of all it smells great nice and fruity. Then the washing experience is good to this shampoo is really foamy and you don't need alot. Feels as it gives your hair a really good wash and then don't take ages to rinse out. Leaves hair smelling lovely and leaves it in good condition with a nice shine. I would recommend this product I have thick curly hair and works great on mine I will defiantly be buying this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just for girls? Think again! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 What a great size product! Shampoo always last about a week in my house, combine a weight lifting manly man and a gym nut together and it makes for a lot of showers, and a LOT of shampoo. The size of this bottle is perfect for how much we use it! What value for money! For real! My first thought was that it's pink and fruity smelling though so I was worried it wouldn't be great for both my husband and I, we usually try to be fairly gender neutral scented shower items. However my husband LOVES it! And he thinks himself pretty darn manly. You only need a tiny bit too so it really does go a long way. Nice and foamy! And combined with the matching conditioner, well my hair is just a hairy dream right now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]