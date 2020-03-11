Alberto Balsam Tea Tree Tingle Conditioner 350Ml
- Fancy giving your hair a treat?
- This Tea Tree Tingle conditioner will make you want to leap out of bed and awaken your senses, leaving your hair feeling minty fresh. It detangles and smoothes, whilst improving manageability. Best for all hair types! It uses most of the same ingredients you'll find in higher priced brands, but at a great price which means you can afford to look glamorous every day! How to use: Wet hair, use a good size dollop of shampoo, lather then rinse thoroughly. Have you also tried our Alberto Balsam Tea Tree Tingle Conditioner? Alberto Balsam has been providing excellent affordable family shampoo & conditioner to UK families for generations. Over the years, we've learnt to celebrate all the small things that make life beautiful. That's why we use delicious natural ingredients, like raspberry, coconut, blueberry and apple in our products to give you little moments of joy with their lovely fragrances. Hair smells as good as it feels! Our extensive range of fresh ‘n’ fruity fragrances means that everyone in the family will be able to find their perfect Alberto Balsam shampoo scent, for a fantastically fragrant in wash experience and delicious smelling hair. The perfect family conditioner!
- Great conditioning
- Delightful fragrance, detangles and smoothes
- For healthy looking hair and scalp
- Invigorating, with strengthening pro-vitamin B5
- Hair smells as good as it feels!
- Improves manageability
- Pack size: 350ML
Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Amodimethicone, Benzophenone-4, Cetrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Lactic acid, Magnesium chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Maltodextrin, Melaleuca Alternifolia Leaf Oil, Mentha Piperita Leaf Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Parfum, PEG-150 Distearate, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium chloride, CI 15985, CI 19140, CI 42090
United Kingdom
- Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
350 ℮
