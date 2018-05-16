Pearl Drops Flawless White Toothpaste 75Ml

Product Description
- Lasting Flawless White Toothpolish
- See our full range at www.pearldrops.co.uk
- Pearl Drops Lasting Flawless White Toothpolish has been developed by our Whitening Experts to deliver superior stain removal and protection, for a brighter, white, healthier smile. Combining our most efficient and low abrasion cleaning agents with Liquid Calcium™, Pearl Drops Lasting Flawless White restores the tooth's natural surface, smoothing imperfections and improving shine, whilst removing surface stains to deliver outstanding whitening.
- Contains Fluoride and plaque removers to help keep teeth and gums healthy.
- Removes 100% more surface stains†
- †Clinically proven to remove 100% more stains than a regular toothpaste in 14 days
- Pearl Drops.
- Specialist Teeth Whitening for over 40 years.
- Enhance and brighten your smile with the latest innovation from the Whitening Specialists
- Specialist whitening toothpolish
- Can be used in place of your regular toothpaste
- Strengthens enamel
- Deep cleaning
- Gentle, low abrasion
- Prevents cavities
- Restores gloss
- For regular use
- Clinically tested and safe for everyday use
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, PEG-8, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Calcium Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Sodium Saccharin, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Fluoride, PEG/PPG - 116/66 Copolymer, Calcium Peroxide, Silica, Calcium Hydroxide, Calcium Carbonate, Sodium Silicate, Limonene, Aqua, Quartz, CI 74160, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1360 ppm F)
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Usage Instruction:
- Brush 2 times daily. Use continually 2 times daily to protect whiteness.
- Outstanding Whiteness after 3 days. Continue to use twice daily to keep teeth clean and help lock out new stains.
Warnings
- Do not swallow.
- Not suitable for children under 7.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Lower age limit
7 Years
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
