Alberto Balsam Blueberry Conditioner 350Ml

- Perfect for when your hair needs a bit of extra nourishment, this Anti-oxidant Blueberry conditioner nourishes to help protect and replenish moisture, leaving your hair looking and feeling fabulous! It uses most of the same ingredients you'll find in more expensive brands, but at a great price which means you can afford to look glamorous every day! After you’ve shampooed, use a good size dollop of conditioner. We find it works best to leave it on for 1-2 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly. Ta-da, fabulously soft, shiny hair. Try not to get any conditioner in your eyes but if you do rinse thoroughly with water. Alberto Balsam has been providing excellent affordable family shampoo & conditioner to UK families for generations. Over the years, we've learnt to celebrate all the small things that make life beautiful. That's why we use delicious natural ingredients, like raspberry, coconut, blueberry and Apple in our products to give you little moments of joy with their lovely fragrances. Hair smells as good as it feels!. Our extensive range of fresh ‘n’ fruity fragrances means that everyone in the family will be able to find their perfect Alberto Balsam scent, for a fantastically fragrant in-wash experience and delicious smelling hair. The perfect family conditioner!
- For coloured or damaged hair
- Extra-nourishing
- Detangles and smoothes
- With strengthening pro-vitamin B5
- Pack size: 350ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Vaccinium Myrtillus Fruit Juice, Panthenol, Amodimethicone, Dimethicone, Magnesium Nitrate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Pantolactone, Propylene glycol, Parfum, Sodium chloride, Magnesium chloride, PEG-150 Distearate, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Disodium EDTA, Maltodextrin, Sodium sulfate, Benzophenone-4, Lactic acid, DMDM Hydantoin, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Amyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090, CI 60730
Storage
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
350 ℮
Safety information
Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
