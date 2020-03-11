By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alberto Balsam Coconut & Lychee Shampoo 350Ml

image 1 of Alberto Balsam Coconut & Lychee Shampoo 350Ml
£ 1.00
£0.29/100ml
  • Fancy an exotic escape? This heavenly scented Alberto Balsam Coconut & Lychee Nourishing Shampoo will make your shower a fruity and refreshing adventure. What's more, it nourishes your hair and adds shine. This everyday shampoo has been especially formulated to delicately cleanse your hair, leaving your scalp purified and invigorated. Alberto Balsam Nourishing Shampoo uses most of the same ingredients you'll find in higher priced hair care brands and hair products, but at a great price which means you can afford to look glamorous every day! You don't need dozens of bottles in your bathroom because this coconut shampoo is perfect for all hair types. Alberto Balsam has been providing excellent and affordable family shampoos & conditioners to families in the UK for generations. Over the years, we've learnt to celebrate all the small things that make life beautiful. That's why we use delicious natural ingredients, like raspberry, coconut, blueberry and apple in our products to give you little moments of joy with their lovely fragrances. Hair smells as good as it feels! Our extensive range of fresh ‘n’ fruity fragrances means that everyone in the family will be able to find their perfect Alberto Balsam shampoo scent, for a fantastically fragrant in-wash experience and delicious smelling hair. How to use: Wet hair, use a good size dollop of shampoo, lather, then rinse thoroughly and you have it. Remember that Alberto Balsam is also a moisturising shampoo so you can forget about an additional conditioner.
  • Alberto Balsam Coconut & Lychee Nourishing Shampoo is a simple hair care solution for all of your family members
  • Gently cleansing and caring formula that leaves your hair revived and refreshed
  • Lovely coconut & lychee fragrance makes your hair smell as good as it feels
  • Alberto Balsam daily hair shampoo infuses moisture and restores shine with strengthening pro-vitamin B5
  • It doesn't matter whether you have curly hair or dry hair as Alberto Balsam shampoo is perfect for all hair types
  • Alberto Balsam hair care products will make your everyday shower a moment of joy that you've been waiting for
  • Pack size: 350ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium chloride, Citric acid, Cocamide MEA, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Disodium EDTA, Glycol Distearate, Isopropyl alcohol, Litchi Chinensis Fruit Extract, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Parfum, Polyquaternium-10, PPG-12, Sodium acetate, Sodium benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Cinnamate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

350 ℮

Safety information

Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Brilliant

5 stars

amazing shampoo Smells nice Good price No bad scalp reactions

Fresh, Summery Scent

4 stars

Lovely clean looking White bottle. Fabulous fresh smell of Coconuts & Lychee, real holiday smell. Left my hair light, soft & super shiny. Doesn't leave your hair feeling loaded. I could still smell it when I got caught in the rain the next day! Its a YES!! from me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Monakina84

4 stars

Wash my hair efectivly it's foaming nicely leavery hair soft and silky. Don't live a greas on the hair, easy to rinse off. Don't give a dandruff. Volume my hair. Very happy for trying the product will buy it again and will recommend to a friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Light and foamy

4 stars

I found this shampoo to be a nice consistency that wasn’t to runny. When I used it to wash my hair it lathered up really well and my hair didn’t feel to dry afterwards which some shampoos do to my hair. I really liked what it did to my hair as it felt really clean. I would have given this 5 stars however for me I didn’t like the smell of it. I normally like the smell of coconut so I can only assume it was the lychees that has put me off the smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice suprise.

5 stars

I've been using this product for over a week. I'm happy. the hair is soft, shiny, combs well and smells beautifully. I was not convinced of this brand but I am very surprised to hear you. I recommended shampoo and conditioner for my sister. Thank you for the opportunity to try. I think that I will come back to these pfoducts. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bubbles galore!

5 stars

So impressed with this product! The shampoo really lathers up even with just a small amount, it makes it much easier to wash your hair. It Really softens and scents and the smell lasts for a good amount of time. I found using the shampoo alongside the conditioner really left my hair feeling fresh, clean and extremely soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works for daily use

5 stars

The combination of both of your products works great when used daily. They leave my hair smelling lovely and ready for the day! I'd happily recommend this product to my family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazingly good

5 stars

This shampoo smells amazing and leaves your hair refreshed and smelling lovely all day I love it so much it's compliments the conditioner so well. I will definitely be buying this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not the best

3 stars

I like a shampoo that leaves a nice scent in my hair, this shampoo smells lovely but unfortunately I cannot smell it afterwards. I needed to use quite a bit for it to lather well and it didn't have the cleansing feeling that I like when shampooing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tropical paradise in a bottle

5 stars

I have used many different types of shampoos and conditioners in the post. I always try to get them from the same range as they do compliment each other well. And so does this coconut lychee range. Smells lovely, like a tropical paradise. Washes our well and doesn't leave hair dry or weight down. Shame that the lovely coconuty smell doesn't lasts. Couldn't really smell it once I dried my hair. But still it is a very good shampoo eventhou it's one of the cheaper ones on the market. Would definitely but again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

