Alberto Balsam Coconut & Lychee Shampoo 350Ml

Brilliant
amazing shampoo Smells nice Good price No bad scalp reactions
Fresh, Summery Scent
Lovely clean looking White bottle. Fabulous fresh smell of Coconuts & Lychee, real holiday smell. Left my hair light, soft & super shiny. Doesn't leave your hair feeling loaded. I could still smell it when I got caught in the rain the next day! Its a YES!! from me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Monakina84
Wash my hair efectivly it's foaming nicely leavery hair soft and silky. Don't live a greas on the hair, easy to rinse off. Don't give a dandruff. Volume my hair. Very happy for trying the product will buy it again and will recommend to a friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Light and foamy
I found this shampoo to be a nice consistency that wasn’t to runny. When I used it to wash my hair it lathered up really well and my hair didn’t feel to dry afterwards which some shampoos do to my hair. I really liked what it did to my hair as it felt really clean. I would have given this 5 stars however for me I didn’t like the smell of it. I normally like the smell of coconut so I can only assume it was the lychees that has put me off the smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice suprise.
I've been using this product for over a week. I'm happy. the hair is soft, shiny, combs well and smells beautifully. I was not convinced of this brand but I am very surprised to hear you. I recommended shampoo and conditioner for my sister. Thank you for the opportunity to try. I think that I will come back to these pfoducts. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Bubbles galore!
So impressed with this product! The shampoo really lathers up even with just a small amount, it makes it much easier to wash your hair. It Really softens and scents and the smell lasts for a good amount of time. I found using the shampoo alongside the conditioner really left my hair feeling fresh, clean and extremely soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Works for daily use
The combination of both of your products works great when used daily. They leave my hair smelling lovely and ready for the day! I'd happily recommend this product to my family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazingly good
This shampoo smells amazing and leaves your hair refreshed and smelling lovely all day I love it so much it's compliments the conditioner so well. I will definitely be buying this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not the best
I like a shampoo that leaves a nice scent in my hair, this shampoo smells lovely but unfortunately I cannot smell it afterwards. I needed to use quite a bit for it to lather well and it didn't have the cleansing feeling that I like when shampooing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tropical paradise in a bottle
I have used many different types of shampoos and conditioners in the post. I always try to get them from the same range as they do compliment each other well. And so does this coconut lychee range. Smells lovely, like a tropical paradise. Washes our well and doesn't leave hair dry or weight down. Shame that the lovely coconuty smell doesn't lasts. Couldn't really smell it once I dried my hair. But still it is a very good shampoo eventhou it's one of the cheaper ones on the market. Would definitely but again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]