Alberto Balsam Juicy Green Apple Shampoo 350Ml

Surprisingly good! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th July 2018 I’m very fussy when it comes to shampoo. My hair is high maintenance and only the best kinds work. When I first got my hands on the Alberto Balsam Juicy Green Apple Shampoo, I was skeptical. The packaging didn’t look super professional. But once I squeezed it out into my hands, I was pleasantly surprised! It lathered nicely and smelled good enough to eat! It felt clean and refreshing in my hair and my hair felt nice and silky once I washed it out. Overall, it was surprisingly good! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Alberto Apple Shampoo 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I bought this as I love apple smelling hair products and wasn't disappointed. I used a decent amount, made a good lather and my hair felt lovely and clean. After I'd dried my hair it still had a apple scent to it which I love :) Only reason I have 4 stars instead of 5 was I used a bit more than other shampoos but that's balanced by not being as expensive as others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on the bottle! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th July 2018 I have been using alberto balsam products for a while and if a product works I think why change it? However, I thought a change might be good idea and joined the campaign to try the ‘juicy green apple’ range. Reading what it says on the bottle, this is what the product does, “leaves your hair feeling fresh and healthy looking”. I have found that my hair does feel better and it has been not as greasy. I usually wash my hair every other day, however, I have found with this product that my hair has been able to last a little bit longer, as it has been feeling a lot more healthier. I will definitely be adding this product to my weekly shopping basket! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good shampoo and great value 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2018 Alberto Balsam Juicy Green Apple Shampoo smell fresh and lovely.The bootle is simple but nice looking. I was always on the lookout for shampoo suitable for my greasy hair and didnt find it till now. This product actually helps and since I started using it 3 weeks ago (4 times a week)I haven't had any really oily moment. It leaves my hair looking clean and healthly. It is very good product for the price. It does what it says on the bottle so no need to spend little fortune on other shampoos. Highly recommended! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh and fruity 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2018 I have used Alberto balsam products for years. I remember they were a bathroom staple when I lived with my mum. I had never tried the juicy green apple shampoo as I always preferred other scents. The first time I used the apple shampoo, the fragrance was fresh, very fruity and very nice. It's lathered really easily making a little go a long way. The bottles are large meaning it lasts a long time in comparison to bigger and more expensive brands. The only downside I found was the fragrance was quite strong and it made my scalp quite sensitive so I had to stop using it. Other wise for qualifying products it's a definite positive and I would definitely recommend to anyone looking for a budget friendly but effective hair shampoo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh juicy hair for summer 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th July 2018 On first opening you can smell the juicy apple fragrance. This smell does not fade upon using it. It smelt delicious while washing my hair!! I've used this shampoo for weeks now and love it. You get so much in the bottle too so it lasts for ages. It's left my hair feeling and smelling fresh. Another bonus is that it helps stop my hair from going greasy which I found happening a lot, but not anymore! This is the perfect shampoo for summer with the juicy fragrance! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Alberto Balsam 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I have used the Alberto Balsam juicy green apple shampoo for a couple of weeks now 3 times a week, you don’t need to use loads either and its so nice when you put it on it smells delicious and left my hair smelling lovely and feeling really clean and soft! You have to try it out for yourself to believe how good it is & how nice it smells! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet Apple 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 The first thing you notice is the amazing apple smell. It wakes you up during a morning shower. I have fine greasy hair and I have noticed a big difference after using this for 5 days as I wash my hair everyday. After 4 days I felt confident enough to go 48 hours without washing my hair as it didn’t feel greasy as it normally would 24 hours after washing. I highly recommend this shampoo. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

mr alberto 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 i have used the shampoo 3 times in a week to test it properly. I love the scent, texture and the size of the bottle you get for the price what you pay for. However i have very dry and colour treated hair. even though the shampoo does what it says on the bottle and as a lovely smell i would much prefer to have a shampoo to wash my hair with more moisture in it. or i would have prefered to use it alongside with its conditioner. but my mother loved it she has thin but hair in good condition so she liked it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]