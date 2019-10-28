Tesco Bbq Chicken Wrap No Mayonnaise
Typical values per 100g: Energy 929kJ / 220kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast, barbecue sauce and lettuce in a wheat flour tortilla.
- Tesco BBQ Chicken No Mayonnaise Tortilla filled with seasoned chicken breast and smoky barbecue sauce Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla
- Hand Wrapped Tortilla filled with seasoned chicken breast and smoky barbecue sauce. Carefully handpacked everyday.
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (30%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Lettuce, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Palm Oil, Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Humectant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Cumin Seed, Thyme, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Garlic Powder, Soya Bean, Barley Malt Extract, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom, Thailand
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack
|Energy
|929kJ / 220kcal
|1430kJ / 339kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|31.6g
|48.7g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|8.6g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.6g
|Protein
|12.0g
|18.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
