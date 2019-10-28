By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bbq Chicken Wrap No Mayonnaise

Tesco Bbq Chicken Wrap No Mayonnaise
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Each pack
  • Energy1430kJ 339kcal
    17%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars8.6g
    10%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 929kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast, barbecue sauce and lettuce in a wheat flour tortilla.
  • Tesco BBQ Chicken No Mayonnaise Tortilla filled with seasoned chicken breast and smoky barbecue sauce Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla
  • Hand Wrapped Tortilla filled with seasoned chicken breast and smoky barbecue sauce. Carefully handpacked everyday.

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (30%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Lettuce, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Palm Oil, Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Humectant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Cumin Seed, Thyme, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Garlic Powder, Soya Bean, Barley Malt Extract, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack
Energy929kJ / 220kcal1430kJ / 339kcal
Fat4.7g7.2g
Saturates1.8g2.8g
Carbohydrate31.6g48.7g
Sugars5.6g8.6g
Fibre1.7g2.6g
Protein12.0g18.5g
Salt0.6g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

