Batiste Blush 400Ml

- Dry Shampoo Floral & Flirty Blush
- Make everyday your runway with Batiste dry shampoo. This multi-award winning hair hero is the perfect quick fix for great looking hair, even between washes.
- A few quick bursts instantly transforms your look.
- Hair looks clean and fresh with added body and texture. No water required!
- It's the perfect way to extend your blow dry, free up time in the morning or to give your hair a new lease of life whenever, wherever it needs it.
- UK's No.1 Dry Shampoo*
- *For over 5 consecutive years. Nielsen shampoo value sales data. 52 w/e 3rd November 2018.
- Instant hair refresh
- British brand
- With a floral fragrance
- Not tested on animals
- Vegan
- Pack size: 400ML
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Alcohol Denat., Parfum, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride
Proudly made in the UK
- Three Steps to Fabulous Hair:
- 1 Shake well. Hold can 30cm/12in from dry hair, section & spray into roots
- 2 Massage thoroughly with fingertips to ensure roots are fully covered
- 3 Brush through to remove excess residue and style as desired
- Top Tip
- Spritz all over clean hair for extra body & grip when styling
- Warning: Extremely flammable aerosol. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition sources. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C / 120°F. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating or inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Use only as directed. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate hygiene use. Avoid spraying in eyes.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Solvent Abuse Can Kill Instantly
- Extremely Flammable
- Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
- Folkestone,
- CT19 6PG.
- UK: 0800 121 6080
- batistehair.com
400ml ℮
- Flammable
