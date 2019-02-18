By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure For Men Antibacterial Odour Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

£ 2.80
£1.12/100ml
  • Fight the source of odour with Sure Men Antibacterial Odour Protection 250ml antiperspirant deodorant aerosol. Did you know that over 10 million bacteria live in your underarm and by reducing as many as possible, you can stop sweat and odour in its tracks? Sure Antibacterial Odour Protection, has been designed to reduce 90% of odour causing bacteria that live on the skin’s surface, allowing you to live life freely and keep on moving.
  • Available for both men and women and rich in natural ingredients and with known antibacterial properties including Lime Oil, Eucalyptus and Orange Terpine, you couldn’t ask for better protection. Sure, it won’t let you down.
  • It also contains Sure’s innovative Motionsense technology. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So every time you move, Motionsense keeps you fresh and free from odour. Whether you’re working hard in the office, playing hard out and about or just meeting up with friends, Sure Men Antibacterial Odour Protection will give you all the back-up you need. Sure. It won't let you down.
  • (Based on antimicrobial efficacy studies in comparison with regular soap)
  • How to use: Firstly, shake the Sure Men Antibacterial Odour Protection anti-perspirant deodorant can. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • UK’s No.1 deodorant brand
  • Reduces 90% of odour causing bacteria
  • Rich in natural ingredients with known antibacterial properties including Lime Oil, Eucalyptus and Orange Terpine
  • 48h protection against wetness and odour
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Sure, It won't let you down
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Aqua, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Silica, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray

Warnings

  • Danger: extremely flammable aerosol caution: shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

sure

3 stars

it didn't smell good

