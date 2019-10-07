By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Unsmoked Gammon Steaks 2 Pack 450G
£ 4.15
£9.23/kg
One gammon steak
Typical values per 100g: Energy 556kJ / 133kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked gammon steaks, formed from selected cuts of cured pork leg meat with added water.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Slowly cured for succulence and a full flavour
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).


Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and always by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place steaks under a pre-heated medium grill for 10-12 minutes, turning once. Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry. Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook steaks for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and cook for 3-4 minutes each side. Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash your hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Hints & Tips:

    To help with even cooking the gammon steak can be cut with scissors around the fat edge of the steak. This will allow for the steak to flatten out in the cooking process.

    Why not add a slice of pineapple to the steak, allow to cook & caramelise under the grill or in the pan. Cook the steak and on turning add the pineapple slice & cook with the steak for the remaining cooking time.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy556kJ / 133kcal1251kJ / 299kcal
Fat6.9g15.5g
Saturates2.6g5.9g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.6g39.6g
Salt2.5g5.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

awful was great a few weeks ago now always tough w

2 stars

awful was great a few weeks ago now always tough will not buy again

Salt, water and bits of gammon

2 stars

"Formed from selected cuts" to quote from the product description. This falls to pieces as soon as you attempt to remove it from the packaging designed to hold it together! Another water logged product. How do they get away with it? Contains enough salt to float on it - if it was big enough!

Looks like 'end cut', a lot of fat & gristle.

1 stars

Looks like 'end cut', a lot of fat & gristle.

