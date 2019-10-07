Tesco Unsmoked Gammon Steaks 2 Pack 450G

awful was great a few weeks ago now always tough w
awful was great a few weeks ago now always tough will not buy again
Salt, water and bits of gammon
"Formed from selected cuts" to quote from the product description. This falls to pieces as soon as you attempt to remove it from the packaging designed to hold it together! Another water logged product. How do they get away with it? Contains enough salt to float on it - if it was big enough!
Looks like 'end cut', a lot of fat & gristle.
