Tesco Cats Choice Fish In Jelly Multipack 12X85g

Tesco Cats Choice Fish In Jelly Multipack 12X85g
£ 3.25
£3.19/kg

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult cats aged 1 - 7 Years.
  • 1 7 yrs
  • Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts.
  • Pack size: 1.02KG

Information

Ingredients

Composition:
With Salmon & Sardine in Jelly

Meat and Animal Derivatives (24%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Salmon, 4% Sardine), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.

With Salmon & Prawns in Jelly

Meat and Animal Derivatives (24%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Salmon), Molluscs and Crustaceans (4% Prawns), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.

With Haddock & Tuna in Jelly 

Meat and Animal Derivative (24%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Haddock, 4% Tuna), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.

With Cod & Mackerel in Jelly
Meat and Animal Derivatives (24%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Cod, 4% Mackerel), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory), Various Sugars, Oils and Fats.


Additives (for all varieties)
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450mg.


Analytical Constituents (for all varieties)
Protein    9.0%
Crude fibres    0.5%
Fat content    5.0%
Inorganic matter    2.0%
Moisture    81.0%
Calcium    0.3%
Omega 6    1.0%


Calories   92 per 100g















 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12 x 85g e (1.02kg)

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

both my cats love this fish in jelly pouches

5 stars

both my cats love this fish in jelly pouches

