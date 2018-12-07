Tesco Tender Pate With Chicken 300G

Not a good taste?
Oh dear. First time my dig has turned down these types of trays. Threw them all out.
Composition: Meat and Animal Derivatives (60%, including 4% Chicken), Minerals, Oils & Fats, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin.
Additives:
Preservatives
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 140 IU, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 12 mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 1 mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 0.5 mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.3 mg.
Analytical Constituents:
Protein 9.0%
Crude fibre 0.5%
Fat content 5.0%
Inorganic matter 2.0%
Moisture 82.0%
Calcium 0.3%
Omega 6 0.08%
Calories 88 per 100g
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days.
Produced in Denmark
3 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
300g e
