Schwartz Mulled Cider Spice 18G
£ 1.45
£0.81/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • A blend with allspice, orange peel, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Pack size: 18g

Information

Ingredients

Allspice, Dried Orange Peel, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Cloves, Nutmeg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before: see base

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • You will need...
  • 1 litre dry cider
  • 2 tbs brown sugar
  • 2 sachets Schwartz Mulled Cider Spice
  • Directions...
  • Place the cider, sugar and Mulled Cider Spice sachets in a large saucepan. Heat to just below boiling point and hold this temperature for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove sachets and serve with apple slices to garnish.
  • Top Tips...
  • For a warming non-alcoholic alternative, add 2 sachets to 1 litre of apple juice, heat as above then remove the sachets and serve garnished with apple slices. Also delicious with alcohol-free cider.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1139kJ/274kcal
Fat - Total4.0g
Fat - Saturated2.5g
Carbohydrate 33.7g
- Sugars 9.8g
Protein 5.2g
Salt 0.10g

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Easy and tastes great

4 stars

These little sachets are really good for making quick mulled cider. I add a good dash of Cognac or Grand Marnier, apple juice and a couple of cinnamon sticks. Fab!

