Warsteiner Premium Lager 660Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Naturally brewed according to the German Purity Law
- Quality from Germany
- Pack size: 660ml
Information
Ingredients
Brewing Water, Barley Malt, Hops, Hop Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
3.17
ABV
4.8% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Warsteiner Brauerei,
- Haus Cramer KG,
- 59564 Warstein,
- Germany.
Return to
- www.warsteiner.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
0.66l ℮
