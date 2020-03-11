By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Regenerist 3 Point Night Cream 50Ml

  • Olay Regenerist 3 Point Anti-Ageing Firming Night Cream is a moisturiser with luxurious, skin-plumping formula. It firms skin for a lifted look and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Hydrates to improve elasticity and helps exfoliate, smooth and revitalize the look of the skin. Supercharged with advanced Amino-peptide Complex II, Regenerist 3 Point Night Cream regenerates skin’s surface cells and delivers anti-aging ingredients 10 layers deep into skin’s surface to help retain its youthful look. it works by targeting the 3 areas most prone to ageing: eyes, jaw line and neck.
  • Firms Skin And Reduces The Look Of Fine Lines And Wrinkles While You Sleep
  • Anti-ageing moisturiser designed for areas most prone to ageing: eyes, jawline & neck
  • Hydrates during the night to improve elasticity and firms skin for a lifted look
  • Formulated With Powerful Amino-Peptide Complex II
  • It Helps Exfoliate, Smooth And Revitalize The Look Of The Skin While You Sleep
  • Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Niacinamide, Isopropyl Isostearate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Nylon-12, Dimethicone, Panthenol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ceratonia Siliqua Fruit Extract, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium PEG-7 Olive Oil Carboxylate, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, C12-13 Pareth-3, Laureth-7, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Sorbitan Oleate, Ceteareth-6, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Polyethylene, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Polyacrylamide, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, Mica, Tin Oxide, C13-14 Alkane, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Phenoxyethanol

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth evenly over your entire cleansed face and neck, paying special attention around the eye area and jawline.

  • Avoid direct contact with eyes.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

50 ℮

Very good

5 stars

I have wrinkles and its every woman's dream and mine not to have them. I have used Olay products for a number of years and am told I have good skin for my age. No cream will get rid of wrinkles just lessen them and keeps skin hydrated.

Previous formula please

3 stars

It’s just not as good as the previous Night formula that had a more gel-like texture and more anti-aging ingredients like aloe vera, collagen, elastin, carnosine, green tea and dill. It was more hydrating and a true night cream. This is exactly the same formula as the 3 Point Day Cream. Why would anyone buy both? Would have been better to have night and day versions that are different.

OLAY REGENERIST 3 POINT ANTI NIGHT

5 stars

I just found this a complete game changer it's a fantastic moisturiser it does everything it says my skin from months use is just remarkable my lines arent as prominent my skin is so much more brighter also it's a brilliant product from the Olay range ,will be a keeper for sure

Excellent!

5 stars

I feel this is the best nightcream I have ever used. Also doesn't have an awful smell. Doesn't bring me out in spots or rashes. I wake up feeling like I am refreshed.

Nourishing

5 stars

Just so important to use a night cream. Nourishes my skin whilst I sleep. It has made a difference.

Excellent cream - works for me!

5 stars

I am a male customer. My skin was in poor condition after an illness so looked around for a good but affordable moisturiser. The Olay team were really welcoming and gave great advice so used this cream and saw noticeable results within a week! Now using regularly. It is not highly perfumed and very pleasant to use. Now my skin looks and feels great. VV pleased-total Olay convert!

Great!

4 stars

I didn't think it made a really good job of removing wrinkles though it did improve them. It is expensive too. It moisturises well

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product that just does the job, time after time after time.

Excellent!

5 stars

Cream is amazing, absorbs very quickly, skin looks fresh. You see how the cream improve elasticity and firms your skin. Product is not cheap but worth any money.

Excellent!

5 stars

Leaves skin feeling younger fresher and hydrated, love this night cream

