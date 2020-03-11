Olay Regenerist 3 Point Night Cream 50Ml

Very good
I have wrinkles and its every woman's dream and mine not to have them. I have used Olay products for a number of years and am told I have good skin for my age. No cream will get rid of wrinkles just lessen them and keeps skin hydrated.
Previous formula please
It’s just not as good as the previous Night formula that had a more gel-like texture and more anti-aging ingredients like aloe vera, collagen, elastin, carnosine, green tea and dill. It was more hydrating and a true night cream. This is exactly the same formula as the 3 Point Day Cream. Why would anyone buy both? Would have been better to have night and day versions that are different.
OLAY REGENERIST 3 POINT ANTI NIGHT
I just found this a complete game changer it's a fantastic moisturiser it does everything it says my skin from months use is just remarkable my lines arent as prominent my skin is so much more brighter also it's a brilliant product from the Olay range ,will be a keeper for sure
Excellent!
I feel this is the best nightcream I have ever used. Also doesn't have an awful smell. Doesn't bring me out in spots or rashes. I wake up feeling like I am refreshed.
Nourishing
Just so important to use a night cream. Nourishes my skin whilst I sleep. It has made a difference.
Excellent cream - works for me!
I am a male customer. My skin was in poor condition after an illness so looked around for a good but affordable moisturiser. The Olay team were really welcoming and gave great advice so used this cream and saw noticeable results within a week! Now using regularly. It is not highly perfumed and very pleasant to use. Now my skin looks and feels great. VV pleased-total Olay convert!
Great!
I didn't think it made a really good job of removing wrinkles though it did improve them. It is expensive too. It moisturises well
Excellent!
Excellent product that just does the job, time after time after time.
Excellent!
Cream is amazing, absorbs very quickly, skin looks fresh. You see how the cream improve elasticity and firms your skin. Product is not cheap but worth any money.
Excellent!
Leaves skin feeling younger fresher and hydrated, love this night cream