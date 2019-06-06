By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ashton & Parsons Teething Relief 130Mg X20

5(2)Write a review
Ashton & Parsons Teething Relief 130Mg X20
£ 5.00
£19.24/10g
  • A traditional herbal medicinal product used for the relief of teething pain and symptoms associated with teething such as sore and tender gums, flushed cheeks and dribbling based on traditional use only
  • For teething pain relief
  • Pack size: 2.6g

Information

Ingredients

Each sachet contains Powder impregnated with 0.002ml of the active ingredient tincture of Matricaria (Matricaria Recutita L.) Flower, Also contains Lactose, Extraction Solvent: Ethanol 70% v/v

Storage

Store this medicine below 25°C.Use by the expiry date on the sachet/carton (Exp).

Preparation and Usage

  • For oral use
  • How to use these powders
  • Not recommended for use in babies under 3 months. For use in teething infants only.
  • New instruction for use
  • Ensure that the infant is held in a sitting or upright position. Put the powder slowly on the front of the infant's tongue, a little at a time, allowing the powder to fully dissolve.
  • Age: Infants aged 3-6 months, Recommended dose: Use a teaspoon to give the powder. Half the contents of one sachet in the morning and the other half in the evening. The sachet should be divided in half by emptying half the contents onto the teaspoon and retaining the other half in the sachet, Additional dosing: If the infant is very restless, the dose may be repeated every 1, 2 or 3 hours until improvement occurs. Do not give more than 6 doses in 24 hours.
  • Age: Infants over 6 months, Recommended dose: One sachet in the morning and one sachet in the evening, Additional dosing: If the infant is very restless, the dose may be repeated every 1, 2 or 3 hours until improvement occurs. Do not give more than 6 doses in 24 hours.

Warnings

  • Keep this medicine out of the sight and reach of children.
  • Do not use this medicine if before first use you find the end seals are broken.
  • Do not give more than the label tells you to. If symptoms persist for more than 7 days, speak to your doctor. If you give your child more than you should, it may cause diarrhoea. If the infant experiences any side effects, stop using this medicine and speak to your doctor or pharmacist.
  • Possible side effects
  • Like all medicines, this medicine can cause side effects, although not everybody gets them.
  • Possible side effects: allergic reaction which may include rash, tongue sores.
  • Reporting of side effects
  • If your child gets any side effects, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. This includes any possible side effects not listed in this leaflet. You can also report side effects directly via the internet at www.mhra.gov.uk/yellowcard. By reporting side effects you can help provide more information on the safety of this medicine.
  • Before using these powders
  • Do not use if your child
  • Is allergic to tincture of matricaria, lactose or to plants of the Asteraceae/Compositae family such as daisies, marigolds or artichokes
  • Has an intolerance to some sugars, unless your doctor tells you to (this medicine contains lactose).
  • Warning: This medicine may cause an allergic reaction or make existing conditions worse in children who suffer from allergic type conditions (e.g. asthma).

Name and address

  • THR Holder:
  • Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited,
  • SN15 2BB,
  • UK.
  • Manufacturer:
  • Pharmapac (UK) Limited,

Return to

  • Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited,
  • SN15 2BB,
  • UK.
  • Pharmapac (UK) Limited,
  • CH41 7EL,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

3 Months

Net Contents

20 x Sachet

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing

5 stars

Used it on all 4 of my children and worked a treat

Amazing natural pain relief babies instant results

5 stars

Ashton & Parsons Teething relief powder is AMAZING, it truly is a GOD send in pain relief for babies and toddlers. My Son cut his Milk teeth very early and they all came in pairs. You just rub the powder on the gum and it last for up to 4-6 hours, I think if my memory is correct. He is now on his 5th Big Teeth with more coming, I wish I had this product to help him out with the pain now but thought it was not available anymore.

