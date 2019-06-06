Ashton & Parsons Teething Relief 130Mg X20

Amazing
Used it on all 4 of my children and worked a treat
Amazing natural pain relief babies instant results
Ashton & Parsons Teething relief powder is AMAZING, it truly is a GOD send in pain relief for babies and toddlers. My Son cut his Milk teeth very early and they all came in pairs. You just rub the powder on the gum and it last for up to 4-6 hours, I think if my memory is correct. He is now on his 5th Big Teeth with more coming, I wish I had this product to help him out with the pain now but thought it was not available anymore.