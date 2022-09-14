Ocean Spray Sparkling Cranberry Raspberry 1 Litre

Lovely drink
Lovely refreshing drink, lovely as a spritzer with Rose’ wine
refreshing , not to sweet.
i was looking for something that I could pack in a picnic, it was perfect, delicious, tangy refreshing and not too sweet. I shall certainly be purchasing again.
Refreshing
Refreshing Low calorie and no sugar
Great flavor
For those who enjoy a sparkling water with a flavor this is a very good taste to keep by your bed or desk.
Great taste and refreshing
I love Ocean Spray cranberry juice so the addition of raspberry to this sparkling water is lovely and it's very refreshing. It's more expensive than Tesco own flavoured sparkling waters but it's worth the extra 35p. Will be a regular purchase from now on.
Really pleasant and refreshing
I normally have the raspberry and rose lemonade but it appears not to be stoked now and most other drinks are in a 2litre bottle which is too heavy for arthritic fingers and too much for one person so a lot of waste. I have been unable to find a replacement until this and I was surprised at how lovely it tastes. I am thrilled to have found it and will be ordering regularly.