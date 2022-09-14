We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ocean Spray Sparkling Cranberry Raspberry 1 Litre

4.8(6)Write a review
Ocean Spray Sparkling Cranberry Raspberry 1 Litre
£1.00
£0.10/100ml

Product Description

  • Cranberry & Raspberry Flavour Carbonated Beverage with Sweeteners
  • To find out more, please visit: oceanspray.co.uk or join us at: facebook.com/oceansprayuk
  • Our cranberries are grown in the USA, Canada or Chile
  • Bottle - Plastic - widely recycled
  • This bottle is made from 51% recycled plastic.
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (0.5%), Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Vegetable and Fruit Concentrates (Carrot, Cranberry)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, out of direct sunlight.After opening, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days For best Before End See Neck of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

This bottle contains five 200ml servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • Caution: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By:
  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Bridgwater,
  • TA6 4RN,

Distributor address

  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Bridgwater,
  • TA6 4RN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We are happy to help, so if you have any questions, please call our customer care line on...
  • 00800 3456 1234
  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Bridgwater,
  • TA6 4RN,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 200ml(%RI)
Energy 9 kJ / 2 kcal18 kJ / 4 kcal(<1%)
Fat 0 g0 g(0%)
of which Saturates 0 g0 g(0%)
Carbohydrates<0.5 g1 g(<1%)
of which Sugars <0.5 g1 g(1%)
Protein 0 g0 g(0%)
Salt 0.03 g0.05 g(<1%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

Contains a source of Phenylalanine. Caution: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Lovely drink

5 stars

Lovely refreshing drink, lovely as a spritzer with Rose’ wine

refreshing , not to sweet.

5 stars

i was looking for something that I could pack in a picnic, it was perfect, delicious, tangy refreshing and not too sweet. I shall certainly be purchasing again.

Refreshing

4 stars

Refreshing Low calorie and no sugar

Great flavor

5 stars

For those who enjoy a sparkling water with a flavor this is a very good taste to keep by your bed or desk.

Great taste and refreshing

5 stars

I love Ocean Spray cranberry juice so the addition of raspberry to this sparkling water is lovely and it's very refreshing. It's more expensive than Tesco own flavoured sparkling waters but it's worth the extra 35p. Will be a regular purchase from now on.

Really pleasant and refreshing

5 stars

I normally have the raspberry and rose lemonade but it appears not to be stoked now and most other drinks are in a 2litre bottle which is too heavy for arthritic fingers and too much for one person so a lot of waste. I have been unable to find a replacement until this and I was surprised at how lovely it tastes. I am thrilled to have found it and will be ordering regularly.

