Mam Medium Flow Teat 2+ Months

- Medium Flow Teat
- International Children Medical Research Society
- Scientific Panel of BAMED AG
- www.icmrs.org
- BPA freeº
- ºBPA free: All MAM products are made from BPA free materials
- Scientifically Proven
- Teamwork for maximum safety:
- Only after an OK from our Med-Experts is a MAM innovation ready for baby life.
- The MAM Silk Teat® makes switching between breastfeeding and bottle especially easy. Thanks to its silky soft silicone surface that feels so familiar.
- 94% Acceptance*
- Proven effect: 94% of babies accept the MAM Silk Teat®.*
- (* Market Research 2009 - 2014, tested with 1349 babies.)
- Silk Teat®
- Patented silky soft silicone surface - for a familiar drinking feeling
- Air Valve
- Prevents the teat from collapsing
- Allows for an even drinking flow
- Symmetric Shape
- Always fits perfectly in baby's mouth
- MAM teats fit all MAM bottles and the Trainer. They are suitable for all kinds of baby drinks.
- The MAM teat is available in five different flow rates:
- 1 - Slow flow 0+ Months
- 2 - Medium flow 2+ Months
- 3 - Fast flow 4+ Months
- Spill-free, fast flow 4+ Months
- X - extra fast flow for thicker liquids 6+ Months
- Patent number: GB 2402347
- This product meets the requirements of EN 14350.
- Bottle teat fits all MAM wide neck bottles and trainers.
- Instructions inside.
- Silk teat
- Proven effect: 94% of babies accept the MAM silk teat
- Easy switch between breastfeeding & bottle
- Mother & Baby Awards 2007 Gold - award of excellence
Name and address
- MAM (UK) Ltd,
- PO Box 271,
- Teddington,
- TW11 8FT.
