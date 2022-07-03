Ocean Spray Sparkling Water Cranberry 1 Litre

Refreshing
Very refreshing would recommend for a change to fizzy pop
Refreshing Drink great flavour
It's so refreshing especially cold from the fridge, it doesn't go flat quickly either. A truly wonderful taste, great value for money.
Carbonated Spring Water, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (0.5%), Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Vegetable and Fruit Concentrates (Carrot, Cranberry)
Store in a cool dry place, out of direct sunlight.After opening, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days For Best Before End See Neck of Bottle.
This bottle contains five 200ml servings
Bottle. Widely Recycled
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 200ml
|(%RI*)
|Energy
|9 kJ / 2 kcal
|18 kJ / 4 kcal
|(<1%)
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|(0%)
|of which Saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|(0%)
|Carbohydrates
|<0.5 g
|1 g
|(<1%)
|of which Sugars
|<0.5 g
|1 g
|(1%)
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|(0%)
|Salt
|0.03 g
|0.05 g
|(<1%)
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
Contains a source of Phenylalanine. Caution: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.
