We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Ocean Spray Sparkling Water Cranberry 1 Litre

5(2)Write a review
Ocean Spray Sparkling Water Cranberry 1 Litre
£1.00
£0.10/100ml

Product Description

  • Cranberry Flavoured Carbonated Beverage with Sweeteners
  • To find out more, please visit: oceanspray.co.uk or join us at: facebook.com/oceansprayuk
  • Our cranberries are grown in the USA, Canada or Chile
  • Bottle - Plastic - widely recycled
  • This bottle is made from 51% recycled plastic.
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Cranberry Juice from Concentrate (0.5%), Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Vegetable and Fruit Concentrates (Carrot, Cranberry)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, out of direct sunlight.After opening, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days For Best Before End See Neck of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

This bottle contains five 200ml servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • Caution: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Ocean Spray International Inc.
  • By:
  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Bridgwater,
  • TA6 4RN,

Distributor address

  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Bridgwater,
  • TA6 4RN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • We are happy to help, so if you have any questions, please call our customer care line on...
  • 00800 3456 1234
  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Bridgwater,
  • TA6 4RN,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 200ml(%RI*)
Energy 9 kJ / 2 kcal18 kJ / 4 kcal(<1%)
Fat 0 g0 g(0%)
of which Saturates 0 g0 g(0%)
Carbohydrates<0.5 g1 g(<1%)
of which Sugars <0.5 g1 g(1%)
Protein 0 g0 g(0%)
Salt 0.03 g0.05 g(<1%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

Contains a source of Phenylalanine. Caution: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap.

View all Flavoured Water - Sparkling Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Refreshing

5 stars

Very refreshing would recommend for a change to fizzy pop

Refreshing Drink great flavour

5 stars

It's so refreshing especially cold from the fridge, it doesn't go flat quickly either. A truly wonderful taste, great value for money.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here