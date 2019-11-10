By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
1(1)Write a review
Groovy Food Organic Coconut Flour 500G
£ 3.75
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Coconut Flour
  • Our organic coconut flour comes from the dried flesh of the mighty coconut which is finely ground to create a versatile home baking ingredient rich in fibre and protein - wow!
  • Its mild natural sweetness means it loves to be whipped up and whizzed in to breads, cakes, muffins, pancakes, desserts, smoothies and shakes. It's also a great thickener for sauces and curries.
  • Coconut flour is different from grain flours. Its high fibre content makes it more absorbent, so you use less and it goes further. Please visit our website for helpful hints and tips about how to use our coconut flour, as well as lots of lovely recipes.
  • Give it a try, we hope you enjoy the tasty results.
  • Organic
  • 100% natural & organic
  • Baking & cooking
  • High in fibre & protein
  • Gluten and grain free
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 500g
  • High in fibre & protein

Information

Ingredients

Organic Defatted Coconut Flour

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Re-seal and store in a cool, dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • The Groovy Food Company Ltd,
  • London,
  • EC2A 4LB.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We hope you love our Groovy product. Because this ingredient is organic, slight variations in appearance and flavour may occur. Should you be in anyway dissatisfied with this product, please return it to us for a full refund. The customer is always right, right?
  • Your statutory rights won't be affected.
  • www.groovyfood.co.uk
Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 352kcal
-1468kj
Fat 12g
of which Saturates 11g
Carbohydrate 16g
of which Sugars 8.6g
Fibre 42g
Protein 18g
Salt 0.1g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Nope

1 stars

The smell is to die for, but it's ruined everything I've baked with even after following instructions.

