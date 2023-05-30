Mam Anti Colic Bottle 2+ Months 260Ml X3

Anti-Colic BottleInternational Children Medical Research SocietyScientific Panel of BAMED AGwww.icmrs.orgDeveloped with medical expertsTeamwork with medical experts for maximum safetyRight from the beginning, MAM products are develop in cooperation with medical experts and research institutes such as ICMRS, paediatricians, child development expert, dentists and midwives. Only after approval by medical experts is a MAM innovation ready for baby life.Join us in The MAM Club on mambaby.comDiscover the fabulous world of MAM and enjoy many benefits and surprises.Download the MAM Baby Dairy App today:Available on IOS and AndroidAll spare parts are also available on mambaby.comFor more information on the Easy Start see mambaby.com.
BPA° BPS free°BPA/BSP free: All MAM bottles are made from materials free of BPA and BPS (BPA free in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 321/2011).LidSpill-proofWorks as measuring cupMAM teatWith SkinSoft silicone surfaceEasily accepted by babiesUnique flat shape fits perfectly in baby's mouthWide OpeningsEasy fillingFast & easy cleaning thanks to removable baseVented BaseLess colic & regurgitation1Smooth drinkflow for authentic & relaxed feeding2MAM Teat with SkinSoft™ Silicone surface94% Teat Acceptance*The MAM Teat is easily accepted by babies thanks to its SkinSoft silicone surface and its unique flat shape, which feel so familiar.Baby approved: 94%* accept the MAM Teat. (*Market research 2009-2017, tested with 1,508 babies)1 Slow flow 0+ months2 Medium flow 2+ months3 Fast flow 4+ monthsSpill-free, fast flow 4+ monthsExtra fast flow for thicker liquids 6+ monthsLess colic and refurgitation1 thanks to MAM vented baseThe MAM Easy Start with the patented vented base allows babies to drink at their own pace, relaxed and without interruption.The effects:Less colic confirmed by 80% of mothers1Reduction of wind & regurgitation1Authentic feeding, relaxed drinking21 Field study, Austria 2011, tested with 73 mothers of colicky babies / Market research, USA 2010, tested with 35 mothers of colicky babies.2 Clinical study, Argentina, 2012, tested with 34 babies.
This product meets the requirements of European Standard EN 14350.
Mother & Baby Awards 2018 - Gold - Best Product for Bottle Feeding
Clinically proven
Teat easily accepted by babies
Self sterilising without the need of a separate steriliser
SkinSoft™ silicone
Very easy cleaning
Made in Austria / Europe
3 x Bottles
Self sterilising in 3 minutes: safe and so practicalFill with 20ml of waterHeat for 3 min. in the microwave (500-1000 Watt)Bottle teat fits all MAM Bottles and the Trainer+.Further instructions for use inside. Please retain instructions for future use.
2 Months