Mam Anti Colic Bottle 2+ Months 260Ml X3

Anti-Colic Bottle International Children Medical Research Society Scientific Panel of BAMED AG www.icmrs.org Developed with medical experts Teamwork with medical experts for maximum safety Right from the beginning, MAM products are develop in cooperation with medical experts and research institutes such as ICMRS, paediatricians, child development expert, dentists and midwives. Only after approval by medical experts is a MAM innovation ready for baby life. Join us in The MAM Club on mambaby.com Discover the fabulous world of MAM and enjoy many benefits and surprises. Download the MAM Baby Dairy App today: Available on IOS and Android All spare parts are also available on mambaby.com For more information on the Easy Start see mambaby.com.

BPA° BPS free °BPA/BSP free: All MAM bottles are made from materials free of BPA and BPS (BPA free in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 321/2011). Lid Spill-proof Works as measuring cup MAM teat With SkinSoft silicone surface Easily accepted by babies Unique flat shape fits perfectly in baby's mouth Wide Openings Easy filling Fast & easy cleaning thanks to removable base Vented Base Less colic & regurgitation1 Smooth drinkflow for authentic & relaxed feeding2 MAM Teat with SkinSoft™ Silicone surface 94% Teat Acceptance* The MAM Teat is easily accepted by babies thanks to its SkinSoft silicone surface and its unique flat shape, which feel so familiar. Baby approved: 94%* accept the MAM Teat. (*Market research 2009-2017, tested with 1,508 babies) 1 Slow flow 0+ months 2 Medium flow 2+ months 3 Fast flow 4+ months Spill-free, fast flow 4+ months Extra fast flow for thicker liquids 6+ months Less colic and refurgitation1 thanks to MAM vented base The MAM Easy Start with the patented vented base allows babies to drink at their own pace, relaxed and without interruption. The effects: Less colic confirmed by 80% of mothers1 Reduction of wind & regurgitation1 Authentic feeding, relaxed drinking2 1 Field study, Austria 2011, tested with 73 mothers of colicky babies / Market research, USA 2010, tested with 35 mothers of colicky babies. 2 Clinical study, Argentina, 2012, tested with 34 babies.

The MAM Principle Parents are demanding. At MAM, we are too. That's why, for over 40 years, we have worked with medical, research and technological experts to develop products that are unique in function and design. MAM products support the individual development of every child and make everyday life easier for babies. Clinically proven: a study conducted with preterm infants confirms that the MAM Easy Start provides for authentic feeding and relaxed drinking. (Clinically Study: Argentina, 2012, n=34).

This product meets the requirements of European Standard EN 14350.

Mother & Baby Awards 2018 - Gold - Best Product for Bottle Feeding Clinically proven Teat easily accepted by babies Self sterilising without the need of a separate steriliser SkinSoft™ silicone Very easy cleaning

Produce of

Made in Austria / Europe

Net Contents

3 x Bottles

Preparation and Usage

Self sterilising in 3 minutes: safe and so practical Fill with 20ml of water Heat for 3 min. in the microwave (500-1000 Watt) Bottle teat fits all MAM Bottles and the Trainer+. Further instructions for use inside. Please retain instructions for future use.

Lower age limit

2 Months