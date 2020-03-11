By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Total Deep Clean Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(166)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate Total Deep Clean Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Offer

  • For a bright and confident smile, you need to start with a deep clean of your whole mouth. That's why Colgate Total Advanced Deep Clean toothpaste has an active cleaning formula with polishing micro-particles: it not only fights plaque between teeth and in all those hard to reach spaces; but also fights bacteria on your tongue, cheeks, and gums for up to 12 hours*. Experience the unique difference of a truly deep clean for a healthier mouth with our best toothpaste for you.
  • *after 4 weeks of continued use
  • Colgate Total Deep Clean toothpaste has an active cleaning formula with polishing micro-particles
  • Colgate Total Advanced Deep Clean toothpaste excellent plaque and gingivitis protection whilst fighting bacteria, bad breath, enamel erosion, hypersensitivity, cavities, plaque, tartar, stains and gum problems daily
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Arginine, Aroma, Zinc Oxide, Cellulose Gum, Poloxamer 407, Zinc Citrate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Xanthan Gum, Benzyl Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Sucralose, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use:
  • Brush thoroughly at least twice a day or as directed by a dental professional.

Warnings

  • Not for use by children under 7 years old.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • To find out more about how Colgate works visit our website: www.colgatetotal.co.uk
  • Or for any questions or comments please call free on 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not for use by children under 7 years old.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

166 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Deep clean

5 stars

lovely taste and smell my whole mouth felt deeped clean and refreshing

Refreshing & worked well

4 stars

Worked really well,left teeth feeling clean,bright and refreshed.

Colgate cleans

5 stars

I always buy Colgate toothpaste and tend to go for Colgate Total since it claims to deal with everything you need a toothpaste for hence the name Total. This works very well and leaves my teeth feeling super squeaky clean that’s long lasting.

Really nice

5 stars

Lovely fresh minty taste and my mouth feels nice and tingly clean after. Myself my husband and eldest Daughter all use this toothpaste

My go to brand

5 stars

Always my go to brand and this is my family's preferred. Fresh breath, clean teeth and healthy gums and the fresh feeling that doesn't disappear after five minutes.

The best toothpaste brand

5 stars

Colgate is by far the best quality toothpaste brand and this product is no exception. This leaves your mouth feeling clean and fresh along with your breath. Highly recommend this prpduct

Number 1 choice

5 stars

This toothpaste is my number one go to. It always leaves my mouth feeling clean and my breath fresh. I have always used colgate as it is my favourite toothpaste brand and i would definitely recommend it.

Toothpaste

5 stars

Always use this as it’s a family favourite and keeps our teeth gum n breath fresh for hours had a great mint taste which isn’t to stong for younger one would recommend this family and friends

Very Good

4 stars

Great toothpaste , just the right consistency on the toothbrush. Not too minty as to burn like some do and foams in the mouth perfectly . Would certainly recommend.

Ok

3 stars

Its ok, not a premium product but will do if your on a budget

1-10 of 166 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Aquafresh Big Teeth 6-8Yrs Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Colgate Total Original Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 1.75
£2.34/100ml

Offer

Colgate Total Advanced Peppermint Mouthwash 500Ml

£ 1.90
£0.38/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here