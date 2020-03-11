Colgate Total Deep Clean Toothpaste 75Ml

Deep clean
lovely taste and smell my whole mouth felt deeped clean and refreshing
Refreshing & worked well
Worked really well,left teeth feeling clean,bright and refreshed.
Colgate cleans
I always buy Colgate toothpaste and tend to go for Colgate Total since it claims to deal with everything you need a toothpaste for hence the name Total. This works very well and leaves my teeth feeling super squeaky clean that’s long lasting.
Really nice
Lovely fresh minty taste and my mouth feels nice and tingly clean after. Myself my husband and eldest Daughter all use this toothpaste
My go to brand
Always my go to brand and this is my family's preferred. Fresh breath, clean teeth and healthy gums and the fresh feeling that doesn't disappear after five minutes.
The best toothpaste brand
Colgate is by far the best quality toothpaste brand and this product is no exception. This leaves your mouth feeling clean and fresh along with your breath. Highly recommend this prpduct
Number 1 choice
This toothpaste is my number one go to. It always leaves my mouth feeling clean and my breath fresh. I have always used colgate as it is my favourite toothpaste brand and i would definitely recommend it.
Toothpaste
Always use this as it’s a family favourite and keeps our teeth gum n breath fresh for hours had a great mint taste which isn’t to stong for younger one would recommend this family and friends
Very Good
Great toothpaste , just the right consistency on the toothbrush. Not too minty as to burn like some do and foams in the mouth perfectly . Would certainly recommend.
Ok
Its ok, not a premium product but will do if your on a budget