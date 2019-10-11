By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Mach 3 Razor Plus 11 Blades

4.5(850)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Mach 3 Razor Plus 11 Blades
£ 20.00
£20.00/each
  • Gillette Mach3 manual razors for men features stronger-than-steel blades that stay sharper longer (vs. Sensor3). With sharper blades (first 2 blades vs. Sensor3), it is engineered to last 15 comfortable shaves. These Gillette razors feature a lubrication strip that glides to help protect your skin from redness and a microfin skin guard that stretches the skin, and prepares hair to be cut. The Mach3 men's razor features a premium handle, expertly balanced and weighted for a great shaving experience. Mach3 manual men's razor fits all Mach3 blade refills. Now recycle all of your blades and razor products at www.gillette.co.uk/recycle
  • Gillette razors for men with stronger-than-steel blades stay sharper longer (vs. Sensor3)
  • Engineered to last for 15 comfortable shaves
  • Razor features sharper blades (first 2 blades vs. Sensor3)
  • Lubrication strip glides to help protect your skin from redness
  • Advanced skin guard helps stretch your skin, and prepares your hair to be cut
  • Features premium handle, expertly balanced and weighted for a great shaving experience
  • Fits with any Mach3 razor blade refills

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Glycol

  • Procter & Gamble UK Weybridge Surrey KT13 0XP United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

850 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Easy to use gets to the skin translator smooth shave that Mrs parts with a shaver don't lay flat

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent value for money . I always buy Gillette razors there the best on the market. Wouldn't use any other brand.

Excellent!

5 stars

I like very much this product,i have at my home , its very good

It&#39;s simply impossible to open the plastic box

1 stars

I purchased 8 Mach3 XL blades and simply can&#39;t open the box. There are no instructions I can see on the box or on P&amp;G&#39;s website. I am furious about now having to drive 7 miles to ask ASDA for help.

AWSOME RAZORS

5 stars

I love this product not just for my hubby but for my self too... Best razors and give the best shave. xx

Excellent!

5 stars

Excelelnt blade versus others. Gives a good close shave.

Excellent!

5 stars

good shaver and gel as been using it for along time on my face

Perfect shave.

5 stars

I shave my head all over, and the Mach3 is by far the best and most comfortable shaver I've used.

Excellent!

5 stars

one of the best i have used really good shave , easy and smooth on the skin

I want Mach 3 Sensitive blades

3 stars

Where are the Mach 3 sensitive blades? I've tried these and they are not as good as the Sensitive/Power blades. I don't want to change to change to Fusion.

