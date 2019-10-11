Gillette Mach 3 Razor Plus 11 Blades

Excellent!
Easy to use gets to the skin translator smooth shave that Mrs parts with a shaver don't lay flat
Excellent!
Excellent value for money . I always buy Gillette razors there the best on the market. Wouldn't use any other brand.
Excellent!
I like very much this product,i have at my home , its very good
It's simply impossible to open the plastic box
I purchased 8 Mach3 XL blades and simply can't open the box. There are no instructions I can see on the box or on P&G's website. I am furious about now having to drive 7 miles to ask ASDA for help.
AWSOME RAZORS
I love this product not just for my hubby but for my self too... Best razors and give the best shave. xx
Excellent!
Excelelnt blade versus others. Gives a good close shave.
Excellent!
good shaver and gel as been using it for along time on my face
Perfect shave.
I shave my head all over, and the Mach3 is by far the best and most comfortable shaver I've used.
Excellent!
one of the best i have used really good shave , easy and smooth on the skin
I want Mach 3 Sensitive blades
Where are the Mach 3 sensitive blades? I've tried these and they are not as good as the Sensitive/Power blades. I don't want to change to change to Fusion.