Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Sensitive Blades X4

Second to none.
Changed to this Razor from Gillette Fusion , glad I did , you could not get a better shave. I am thinking about giving the Quattro model a try
Great shave
Just like to say thank you for my sample razor .I'm genuinely amazed how all the blades were gliding on my face so smoothly . Gave a great close smooth finish . Definitely recommend! !
Great sample
I was sent this razor via applying through one of my freebie sites. I was please when it arrived. It was packaged well and it works excellently I would recommend it and I would purchase replacement blades for it as I find it to be very good.
Hydro 5
Fantastic blades smooth glide over the skin no irratation great razor that hugs the contours of your face
closest shave yet
Got this product sent as a free sample and I was amazed at how close the shave it gave
Could be better
Nice design and feels good to hold, but when shaving I just didn’t feel connected to the razor like I had full control. Like using crutches to walk when you don’t need them. Lol
Not too bad
Not as good as my previous razor but probably because changing after y.ears of using the same razor time will tell
Never too old
Got free in trial so glad I did, used my old brand for decades, didn't think it could be beat, boy was I wrong it's been the best shave I've had for year's. Wished I'd swapped earlier, will be buying these from now on. Go on give it a try you won't regret it.
Looks great BUT.....
After my first use I credit The new Hydro 5 sense razor as it looks great and makes a very easy and comfortable shave. However, the following day I broke out with an awful bright red shaving rash. After a few days and the rash cleared I decided to try it again. The razor itself glides along with ease, making shaving very comfortable. But Again, the following day another sore rash and 4 days later I came out with ingrowing hairs. In past years I have had problems with in growing hairs but ONLY if and when I have used cheap/nasty disposable razors. Wouldn’t recommend this. Sorry.
Great product
Recently received a trial for this product and save to say best I've had(razors wise) ;) so 10/10