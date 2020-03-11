By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Sensitive Blades X4

4.5(905)
Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Sensitive Blades X4
  • - Designed to protect skin against irritation, Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Sensitive razor blades are ideal for those with sensitive skin looking for a high performance and quality in their shaving experience.
  • - Ideal for men with sensitive skin
  • - 5 blades with Skin Guards to smooth skin's surface, preventing it from getting caught between blades
  • - Flip trimmer for precise trimming and to get into the hard-to-reach spots
  • - Water activated gel pools hydrates throughout each shave, and help protect from irritation
  • - This pack includes x4 Hydro 5 Sensitive blade refills
  • Wilkinson Sword Sharpening Your Style Since 1772
  • Hydrating gel made in China

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, Ceramide NG, Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Stearate, Cyclodextrin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Panthenol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Maltodextrin, Aqua

Storage

For optimal performance store razors and blades in a dry environment between use

Preparation and Usage

  • For optimal performance change the cartridge when one or more holes of the gel reservoir appear empty.

Distributor address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

Net Contents

4 x Cartridges

Second to none.

5 stars

Changed to this Razor from Gillette Fusion , glad I did , you could not get a better shave. I am thinking about giving the Quattro model a try

Great shave

5 stars

Just like to say thank you for my sample razor .I'm genuinely amazed how all the blades were gliding on my face so smoothly . Gave a great close smooth finish . Definitely recommend! !

Great sample

5 stars

I was sent this razor via applying through one of my freebie sites. I was please when it arrived. It was packaged well and it works excellently I would recommend it and I would purchase replacement blades for it as I find it to be very good.

Hydro 5

5 stars

Fantastic blades smooth glide over the skin no irratation great razor that hugs the contours of your face

closest shave yet

5 stars

Got this product sent as a free sample and I was amazed at how close the shave it gave

Could be better

3 stars

Nice design and feels good to hold, but when shaving I just didn’t feel connected to the razor like I had full control. Like using crutches to walk when you don’t need them. Lol

Not too bad

4 stars

Not as good as my previous razor but probably because changing after y.ears of using the same razor time will tell

Never too old

5 stars

Got free in trial so glad I did, used my old brand for decades, didn't think it could be beat, boy was I wrong it's been the best shave I've had for year's. Wished I'd swapped earlier, will be buying these from now on. Go on give it a try you won't regret it.

Looks great BUT.....

1 stars

After my first use I credit The new Hydro 5 sense razor as it looks great and makes a very easy and comfortable shave. However, the following day I broke out with an awful bright red shaving rash. After a few days and the rash cleared I decided to try it again. The razor itself glides along with ease, making shaving very comfortable. But Again, the following day another sore rash and 4 days later I came out with ingrowing hairs. In past years I have had problems with in growing hairs but ONLY if and when I have used cheap/nasty disposable razors. Wouldn’t recommend this. Sorry.

Great product

5 stars

Recently received a trial for this product and save to say best I've had(razors wise) ;) so 10/10

