Tesco Pork Medallions 500G

£ 3.50
£7.00/kg
125g
  • Energy708kJ 168kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 567kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless pork loin medallions.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Trimmed medallions for a quick to cook option
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated high grill for 12-14 minutes. Turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry. Lightly oil and season medallions. Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Made using pork from the EU, Made using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy567kJ / 135kcal708kJ / 168kcal
Fat4.5g5.6g
Saturates1.7g2.2g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.3g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein22.4g28.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Bad date

1 stars

Bad date ordered on 25th date on it 27th 2 day life, was not told this either, I order a shop for the week and my food is out of date within a couple of days not good enough!!!!

