Tesco Pork Medallions 500G

Bad date
Bad date ordered on 25th date on it 27th 2 day life, was not told this either, I order a shop for the week and my food is out of date within a couple of days not good enough!!!!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 567kJ / 135kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated high grill for 12-14 minutes. Turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry. Lightly oil and season medallions. Heat a dry frying pan until hot and cook for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Made using pork from the EU, Made using pork from the U.K.
4 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|567kJ / 135kcal
|708kJ / 168kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|22.4g
|28.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
