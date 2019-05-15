By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 9 Mini Sausage Rolls 270G

£ 1.85
£0.69/100g

Offer

One sausage roll
  • Energy395kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1316kJ / 315kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Flaky Pastry Carefully seasoned pork sausage meat baked in a golden puff pastry.
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (24%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Stock [Pork Extract, Pork, Water], Parsley, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper, Sage, Maize Starch, Onion Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Tomato Paste, Garlic Concentrate, Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preperation guidelines opposite or use immediately. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 12-15 mins If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12-15 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 20-25 mins Place on baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

9 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sausage roll (30g)
Energy1316kJ / 315kcal395kJ / 95kcal
Fat19.1g5.7g
Saturates8.3g2.5g
Carbohydrate25.4g7.6g
Sugars1.9g0.6g
Fibre2.2g0.7g
Protein9.3g2.8g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

a tasty good value classic

3 stars

I like sausage rolls and these are pretty good, maybe too much seasoning for some children who may prefer something blander but still tasty anyway and good quality meat and pastry.

Nice little snack-sized bites; well packed with meat and better tasting than full sized rolls.

4 stars

Simply love the new quick seal feature to keep them perfectly fresh.

Good value

4 stars

Bought these for my granddaughter, it was her first taste of sausage rolls and she loved them especially with tomato sauce.

