Tesco 9 Mini Sausage Rolls 270G

a tasty good value classic
I like sausage rolls and these are pretty good, maybe too much seasoning for some children who may prefer something blander but still tasty anyway and good quality meat and pastry.
Nice little snack-sized bites; well packed with meat and better tasting than full sized rolls.
Simply love the new quick seal feature to keep them perfectly fresh.
Good value
Bought these for my granddaughter, it was her first taste of sausage rolls and she loved them especially with tomato sauce.