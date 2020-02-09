Gillette Satincare Violet Shavegel 200Ml

Excellent!
Amazing product and smelt lovely made my legs smooth I love gillet e products would love some new product samples
Excellent!
Ive used venus razors for years and love them 10/10 nice clean smooth shave highly recommended
Brilliant product!
I have sensitive skin and this is by far the best shaving foam for me. It doesn't irritate my skin at all like other shaving foams have in the past, and makes my skin feel super soft even before applying moisturiser. In terms of cost I think this is decent price and it is similar to other shaving foams on the market. Will continue to buy this product.
Excellent!
Have tried so many shaving gels and I found this one is extremely friendly to my skin. Keeps my legs absolutely smooth. Good value for money. I will definitely recommend.
Excellent!
Never tried this before as ive never thought of buying it before but thinking with the peoples comments and reviews maybe i need to start buying this to try it out
Excellent!
I started using this as it was recommended to me. The razor definately moves easier using this shaving gel. I've also never nicked my skin using this either. I just wish there was something in it to prevent hair regrowth!
Not convinced
Although the formula of this is great, just like the other Gilette shaving foams, I thought the 'violet swirl' range was a bit of a gimmick. It costs a fair bit more despite not being any different to the others. I found the scent a bit overpowering and probably wouldn't buy again unless the others were out of stock, as it does the job well.
moisture at its best
this is really good at preventing moisture loss while shaving i can tell it has more moisturizing lotion then before flawless skin is easier then you think skin is so smooth and soft no roughness to the skin perfect combination
Very gd
Hi there this product has got to b the best one for shaving leafs skin so soft soft If u try it u will love this Recommend
Lovely shaving foam
I loved this shaving foam, so soft on my skin and really got a close shave. Didn’t smell that much like violet but still smelt nice!