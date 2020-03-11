By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Venus Swirl Exsmooth Blade 3 Pack

4.5(331)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Venus Swirl Exsmooth Blade 3 Pack
£ 11.00
£3.67/each

Offer

  • Choose smooth contoured moves! Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Swirl women's razor blades are designed with Gillette's revolutionary Flexiball and 5 individually adjusting Contour blades, the Venus Swirl helps capture what other razors may miss. It contours over curves for flawless beauty, long-lasting smoothness and virtually no missed hairs.
  • Razor with Venus Flexiball pivots to contour to your body for a flawless shave
  • 5 diamond‐like coated razor blades, perfectly balanced, glide over your skin
  • The water-activated ribbon of moisture around the blade helps protect from nicks & cuts
  • MicroFine comb guides hair to the blades that capture virtually every hair
  • Any Venus blade fits any Venus razor handle, except Simply Venus

Information

Ingredients

Lubrastrip: PEG-7M; PEG-115M; PEG-100; Silica; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice; Tocopheryl Acetate; Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite; BHT; Glycol, Ribbon Of Moisture: PEG-115M; PEG-7M; PEG-100; Silica; Pentaerythrityltetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; Tocopheryl Acetate;Vitisvinifera (Grape) Seed Oil; Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil;Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite; BHT; Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

331 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Brilliant razor, easy to use and leaves a smooth feeling!!

Great!

4 stars

I always upgrade my Venus handles every couple years. I definitely found the Swirl superior with the swivelling getting the awkward hairs, but the grip is bad as it constantly rips. As for the blade it still leaves some hairs

Excellent!

5 stars

The razor blades are easy to attach, have five blades and a ribbon of moisture so you have less chance of nicking yourself.

Excellent!

5 stars

One of the better woman's razers, Like how I can get in to the hard to reach places with out having to be in any awkward positions haha

Excellent!

5 stars

Always use this razor fond it so good would recommend to anyone some shops charge abit to much for it but if you shop around you can find good deals

Excellent!

5 stars

This product is simply is the best of all the razors I have even used.What different these blades stay sharp which rarely happens with a product made for woman only, in fact many women use male products because you want a clean close shave that leaves your skin smooth and frensh.I haven't found a female only product can be beaten.You never get a rash from the blade even with sensitive skin as I have it's truly give star product

Excellent!

5 stars

Always use this as the best razor for a smooth finish and very easy to use

Excellent!

5 stars

Brilliant razor, really shaves with ease and gentle on my skin. I always buy these.

Poor!

1 stars

Sorry to say but I have found a new razor in my life that does not leave me with razor bumps and stays sharp for longer. I think that Venus have changed as they used to be amazing but now they are average. I hope they improve.

Excellent!

5 stars

Without fail everytime I’m Shopping I will always buy one of these razors as they are amazing

1-10 of 331 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

