Gillette Fusion Proshield Blades Refill 4 Pack

4.5(1213)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Fusion Proshield Blades Refill 4 Pack
£ 15.00
£3.75/each
  • Gillette Fusion5 ProShield men's razor blade refills feature 5 anti-friction blades for a shave you barely feel. With lubrication before & after the blades, it shields skin from irritation while you shave. The Precision Trimmer on the back is great for hard-to-reach areas and styling facial hair. One razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves. Fusion5 ProShield mens razor blade refills fit all Fusion5 & Fusion5 Power razors. Gillette razors, formerly called Fusion ProShield.
  • Now recycle all of your blades and razor products at www.gillette.co.uk/recycle
  • Lubrication before & after the blades, shields from irritation while you shave
  • Gillette razor blades with 5 Anti-Friction blades; a shave you barely feel
  • Precision Trimmer on back, great for edging tough areas (nose and sideburns)
  • MicroComb that helps guide stubble to the blades
  • 1 razor blade refill equals up to one month of shaves
  • Fits all Fusion5 and Fusion5 Power razors

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycol

Produce of

Poland

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

1213 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Iv recently purchased this as iv heard a lot of (girls) say how they much prefer these razors to a female one. I can understand why so many girls use these now. It has more blades on it then others giving you a more close, comfortable and smooth shave. It also is a lot easier to use as it has the ball part which lets it move easier in the difficult places. I purchased this whilst on offer to give it ago and I am defiantly not disappointed in it. Will be purchasing new heads for the future.

Great!

4 stars

A very smooth shave on legs and armpits, not just for the boys. I always prefer these razors

Excellent!

5 stars

Gillete are amazing!!! Shaves so close and nice! Very good value for money! Highly recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

The best razor I used. Gentle for my sensitive skin. Bit pricey but worth investing.

Great!

4 stars

Fiance used it and my opinion is nice close shave smooth as a babys bottom:-)

Excellent!

5 stars

A really good razor, as a woman I find that using these razors are far better than the ones designed for women I think these are a closer shave and love how close they get when shaving, I will carry on using them when they are so good!

Excellent!

5 stars

Easy to use and gets where other razors can’t. I recommend this to anyone!

Excellent!

5 stars

Always happy to use the razor and comfortable to use.No more cuts or being uncomfortable as it's always so easy to use this razor.

Excellent!

5 stars

Best razor so far love the feeling after shaving with this and I would recommend to friends.

Excellent!

5 stars

great product close shave easy to use get quite a few shaves from it would buy again

1-10 of 1213 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

