Lavazza Prontissimo Intenso Tin 95G

Better than your standard everyday instant!
This isn't ground coffee, so don't expect that strength and depth in flavour. But if you like it a little stronger, then this fits the bill for me. Took a few cups to perfect (1.5 tsp heaped for me, 1 not enough). 1st cup I thought was weak, but altered and now like it alot. Bought on a deal, well worth it. Though normally a little too expensive for my wallet. Worth a go I'd say.
Not up to Lavazza standards
I love my coffee especially a Lavazza espresso, so I was keen to try this instant product, but it is very poor & cheaper instant coffees taste better than this. Very disappointing