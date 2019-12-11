By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lavazza Prontissimo Intenso Tin 95G

3(2)Write a review
Lavazza Prontissimo Intenso Tin 95G
£ 3.00
£3.16/100g

Product Description

  • 100% Arabica blend of instant coffee and roasted and ground coffee.
  • Discover Lavazza Prontissimo! and get ready to live the real Italian taste experience... in an instant!
  • Much more than instant coffee, Prontissimo! is a 100% Arabica blend enriched with 10% finely ground coffee. Surprisingly rich and now with an even more tempting aroma: just one cup and you'll understand why Prontissimo! really makes the difference.
  • Prontissimo! Intenso is strong and full bodied, with notes of roasted beans.
  • Since 1895, four generations of the Lavazza family have devoted their lives to the pursuit of coffee perfection. Our passion, your pleasure.
  • Pack size: 95g

Instant Coffee (90%), Roasted and Ground Coffee (10%)

Replace lid after use and store in a cool dry place.Best before: see base.

Made in Switzerland

  • Preparation: Simply add hot, but not boiling, water to 1-2 teaspoons of coffee in your cup. Add milk and sugar if desired.

Better than your standard everyday instant!

4 stars

This isn't ground coffee, so don't expect that strength and depth in flavour. But if you like it a little stronger, then this fits the bill for me. Took a few cups to perfect (1.5 tsp heaped for me, 1 not enough). 1st cup I thought was weak, but altered and now like it alot. Bought on a deal, well worth it. Though normally a little too expensive for my wallet. Worth a go I'd say.

Not up to Lavazza standards

2 stars

I love my coffee especially a Lavazza espresso, so I was keen to try this instant product, but it is very poor & cheaper instant coffees taste better than this. Very disappointing

