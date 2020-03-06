By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Total Feather Weight Moisturiser 50Ml

595 Reviews
image 1 of Olay Total Feather Weight Moisturiser 50Ml
£ 15.00
£30.00/100ml
  • Olay Total Effects 7in1 Day Cream with SPF15 is an anti-ageing moisturiser that fights the 7 signs of ageing for a radiant and fabulous skin. It’s Olay’s simple, smart approach for youthful, healthier looking skin that can better stand the test of time. It gives 7 skin benefits in one product: 1. Reduces the appearance of wrinkles 2. Moisturises 3. Evens skin tone 4. Refines look of pores 5. Smoothes the texture of the skin 6. Brightens 7. Helps to restore skin's firmness. It contains Niacinamide and Antioxidants. Olay Total Effects Cream exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin. Its non-greasy, fast absorbing formula will not clog the pores of the skin.
  • Fights the 7 signs of ageing for a glowing and fabulous skin
  • 7 benefits in one help keep skin at its youthful, radiant best
  • With Niacinamide and Antioxidants
  • Exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin
  • Broad Spectrum SPF 15 delivers UVA/UVB protection in non-greasy formula
  • Will not clog pores
  • Fast-absorbing Formula
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Homosalate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Isostearate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, PEG-4, Isohexadecane, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Isostearate, PEG-4 Laurate, PEG-4 Dilaurate, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, PEG-100 Stearate, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth on clean face and neck. For best results, use daily.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

595 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars



Excellent!

5 stars

Does what it says on the tub helps with fine lines and leaves your skin soft

Excellent!

5 stars

Who doesnt love Olay its an amazing unbeatable product, that i will forever use

Poor!

1 stars

I can not use this product on my face as I am allergic to Oley skincare but my mum has tried it out because they were giving free samples out in store but she did not like it either. Problem is that it does not remove the appearance of wrinkles and it does not feel good on the skin. My mum has used Oley products for years now and is familiar with this brand and has her go to creams but she does not like this whip cream at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

4 stars

ive been trying this for nearly 3 weeks it smells lovely and leaves my skin soft but not notice any changes in my fine lines im hoping I will soon but if not then I wont be buying again its expensive and cant afford to waste money , although I did receive a sample I also brought some as well but fingers crossed maybe another few weeks and I will notice change and I will put yes to recommend to friend but only because im not sure yet if its going to work lol sorry [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

This felt like a treat, super light and absorbed straight away. No waiting around. Smells great too. After recently receiving a sample , I went out and brought the full sized product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this - it smells AMAZING, it feels light and fresh but moisturises at the same time, it's a great base for make up, and it definitely smoothed my complexion out. After I ran out, I went back to my old moisturiser for a bit and it felt so heavy and awful compared to the Whips one, so I've bought another pot :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I loved this. So smooth on my skin. Delicate smell. You know with olay you are getting a good product from a trusted household brand. A must buy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

4 stars

Loved the sample I received. Most of the products I use are from this brand, so a full sized item would be fab. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I have received this as a sample and this smells lovely, makes your skin feel soft and smooth, would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this product, my skin became softer and smoother within days, love using as makes skin feel fresh

1-10 of 595 reviews



