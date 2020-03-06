Olay Total Feather Weight Moisturiser 50Ml

Excellent!
Does what it says on the tub helps with fine lines and leaves your skin soft
Excellent!
Who doesnt love Olay its an amazing unbeatable product, that i will forever use
Poor!
I can not use this product on my face as I am allergic to Oley skincare but my mum has tried it out because they were giving free samples out in store but she did not like it either. Problem is that it does not remove the appearance of wrinkles and it does not feel good on the skin. My mum has used Oley products for years now and is familiar with this brand and has her go to creams but she does not like this whip cream at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
ive been trying this for nearly 3 weeks it smells lovely and leaves my skin soft but not notice any changes in my fine lines im hoping I will soon but if not then I wont be buying again its expensive and cant afford to waste money , although I did receive a sample I also brought some as well but fingers crossed maybe another few weeks and I will notice change and I will put yes to recommend to friend but only because im not sure yet if its going to work lol sorry [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
This felt like a treat, super light and absorbed straight away. No waiting around. Smells great too. After recently receiving a sample , I went out and brought the full sized product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Love this - it smells AMAZING, it feels light and fresh but moisturises at the same time, it's a great base for make up, and it definitely smoothed my complexion out. After I ran out, I went back to my old moisturiser for a bit and it felt so heavy and awful compared to the Whips one, so I've bought another pot :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I loved this. So smooth on my skin. Delicate smell. You know with olay you are getting a good product from a trusted household brand. A must buy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
Loved the sample I received. Most of the products I use are from this brand, so a full sized item would be fab. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I have received this as a sample and this smells lovely, makes your skin feel soft and smooth, would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Love this product, my skin became softer and smoother within days, love using as makes skin feel fresh