image 1 of Encore Dog Food Special Selection Tins 5X156g
image 1 of Encore Dog Food Special Selection Tins 5X156gimage 2 of Encore Dog Food Special Selection Tins 5X156gimage 3 of Encore Dog Food Special Selection Tins 5X156gimage 4 of Encore Dog Food Special Selection Tins 5X156g

Encore Dog Food Special Selection Tins 5X156g

5(4)
£7.50

£9.62/kg

A complementary pet food for adult dogs.
We believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients - so good you can see the difference!
Dolphin Friendly
100% natural ingredients
Pack size: 780G

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Net Contents

5 x 156g ℮

Preparation and Usage

24 Feeding Guide<5kg: 2 tins / 5-10kg: 3 tins / 10-25kg : 4 tinsFeed with Encore complete wet and dry dog food for a balanced diet. Serve at room temperature. Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times.

2 x Chicken Breast with Tuna Fillet & Vegetables1 x Chicken Breast1 x Chicken Breast with Vegetables1 x Chicken Breast with Salmon & Vegetables

Ingredients

Chicken Breast 28%, Chicken Broth, Tuna Fillet 17%, Pumpkin 8%, Green Peas 8%, Carrots 8%, Rice

Storage

Produced 36 months prior to best before date.For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein13%
Crude Fibre1%
Crude Fat0.3%
Crude Ash2%
Moisture82%
Additives:None

