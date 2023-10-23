We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Encore Dog Chicken Breast & Rice 156G

Encore chicken breast tin is packed with 100% natural ingredients and more real meat. Each serving is filled with 75% delicious shredded chicken breast, that your dog will find irresistible. Each tin provides a natural source of Omega 6, to keep coats shiny and tails wagging. No additives, preservatives or colours are added to our food, so there will be nothing left in the bowl! If your dog could talk, we think they would ask for Encore.
At Encore we believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. That's why we have created a range of exciting, natural recipes that will have your four-legged friends racing you to the bowl! Every pouch, tin and pot is filled with the highest quality ingredients, more real meat and no artificial flavours. Encore is made with 100% natural ingredients, including tasty tuna fillet and delicious shredded chicken breast- so good you can see the difference. When you buy Encore you know your pet is getting the very best, naturally.
100% natural ingredients75% shredded chicken breastHydrating broth with no added sugarsWheat free and hypoallergenic so great for fussy eaters and sensitive tummiesProvides a natural source of Omega 6No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Pack size: 156G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast 75%, Chicken Broth, Rice

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Net Contents

156g ℮

Preparation and Usage

24 Feeding Guide< 5kg 2 tins, 5-10kg 3 tins, 10-25kg 4 tinsFeed with Encore complete wet and dry dog food for a balanced diet. Serve at room temperature. Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

