Island Sun Golden Basmati Sella Rice 5Kg

Island Sun Golden Basmati Sella Rice 5Kg
£ 7.00
£1.40/kg

Product Description

  • Golden Basmati Sella Rice
  • Golden Sella Basmati Rice is basmati rice that has been parboiled to ensure that no nutrients are lost during the polishing.
  • Easy cook steamed and dried so each golden grain separates perfectly
  • Pack size: 5kg

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight or heat.

Preparation and Usage

  • Suggested Method of Cooking
  • For best results rinse the rice under warm running water until the water runs clear.
  • Add 60g to 75g per person of rice to the large pan of boiling water.
  • Add salt and /or butter (optional). Return to the boil and cook for 10 - 12 minutes or until soft.
  • Drain rice and steam, with the pan lid on, for 30 seconds. Fluff with a fork and serve

Name and address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.
  • www.suryafoods.com

Net Contents

5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1630KJ/383 kcal
Fat 3.6g
of which saturates 0.9g
Carbohydrate 85.8g
of which sugars Trace
Protein 7.3g
Salt0.01g

