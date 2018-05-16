Jamaicas Pride Ackees In Brine 280G

Product Description
- Ackees in Brine
- The greatest care is taken to ensure that only authentic quality ingredients are used for this product.
- There is a full range of other Jamaican products under the Jamaica's Pride range which you are invited to try.
- Jamica - grade A product
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Ackees 63%, Water 35.5%, Salt 1.5%
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Once opened transfer to a suitable container, refrigerate and consume within 2 days Best Before End See Base of Can
Produce of
Packed in Jamaica
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Harwich,
- Essex,
- CO12 4PT.
Return to
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Harwich,
- Essex,
- CO12 4PT.
Drained weight
176g
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1322kJ/316kcal
|Fat
|13g
|of which Saturates
|4g
|Carbohydrate
|35g
|of which Sugars
|10g
|Protein
|6g
|Salt
|0.3g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020