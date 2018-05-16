Vimto Remix Orange Raspberry Pasn/ Fruit Squash 1L

- Energy15kJ 4kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.04g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ/1kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated low calorie mixed fruit juice drink with flavourings and sweeteners.
- A seriously remixed blend of refreshingly fruity raspberry, orange & passionfruit - a delicious Vimto taste sensation.
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring fruit sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1000ml
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Apple, Orange, Passion Fruit, Raspberry), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish, Cherry), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Storage
Store cool and out of sunlight.For Best Before End see base of label or neck of bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Dilute 1 part Vimto with 4 parts water. Add extra water for toddlers.
Number of uses
This bottle contains 20 servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Vimto,
- Newton-le-Willows,
- WA12 0HH,
- UK.
Return to
- vimto.co.uk
- Vimto,
- Newton-le-Willows,
- WA12 0HH,
- UK.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml diluted product
|Energy
|6kJ/1kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020