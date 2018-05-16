By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vimto Remix Orange Raspberry Pasn/ Fruit Squash 1L

No ratings yetWrite a review
Vimto Remix Orange Raspberry Pasn/ Fruit Squash 1L
£ 1.78
£0.18/100ml
Per 250ml
  • Energy15kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.04g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ/1kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated low calorie mixed fruit juice drink with flavourings and sweeteners.
  • A seriously remixed blend of refreshingly fruity raspberry, orange & passionfruit - a delicious Vimto taste sensation.
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring fruit sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1000ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Apple, Orange, Passion Fruit, Raspberry), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish, Cherry), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

Store cool and out of sunlight.For Best Before End see base of label or neck of bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dilute 1 part Vimto with 4 parts water. Add extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 20 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Vimto,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • vimto.co.uk
  • Vimto,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml diluted product
Energy 6kJ/1kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0.2g
of which sugars 0.2g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Double Strength Summerfruits Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml

Tesco Double Strength Orange Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

£ 1.00
£0.07/100ml

Tesco Sparkling Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Tetley Decaffeinated 80 Teabags 250G

£ 2.60
£1.04/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here