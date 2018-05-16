Bear Claws Mango Carrot 5X18g

Product Description
- Mango & Carrot Pure Fruit and Veg Shapes
- Carol Carrot
- Seriously spotty, Carol Carrot will smirk until you scream.
- Build your own monster
- Deliciously freaky fruit & veg shapes that you can make into monsters. Get creative, then gobble them up before they gobble you!
- Just whole pure fruit and veg for a healthy snack, lower in natural sugars than an apple. Never from concentrates.
- Delicious pure fruit and veg monster shaped snacks, perfect for lunchboxes. Contains no added sugar or concentrates.
- BEAR Claws are made from gently baked whole fresh fruit and veg, with no added sugar or concentrates. Just fruit. Just veg. Absolutely nothing else.
- Containing 1/3rd veg, BEAR Claws help get your little monsters to eat up their vegetables, without the fuss!
- Easy to grab fruit nibbles for eating on-the-go or to include in your kids packed lunch as the perfect tasty lunchbox snack.
- Each pack contains freaky fruit & veg shapes that you can make into monsters! Get creative, then gobble them up before they gobble you!
- Perfect healthy Halloween snacks, and also grrreat for baking. For baking recipes visit bearnibbles.co.uk/activities
- We are BEAR and we make healthy snacks for kids just as nature intended. Down in the Big Cave, BEAR gently bakes his Claws. Delicious pure fruit shapes with no added sugar or concentrates.
- 1 of your 5 a day
- 100% dried fruit and veg
- 1 pack = the same natural sugars as an apple
- No added nonsense
- Absolutely nothing else
- Never from concentrate
- Fruit & vegetable goodness
- No nut ingredients
- For cubs aged 36months +
- 1/3 veg, 2/3 fruit
- Gluten free
- Dairy Free
- No added sugar or salt
- Vegan & Vegetarian friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 90g
- No added sugar or salt
Information
Ingredients
Carrots, Apples, Pears & Mangos, We bake 238g of Carrots, 176g of Apples, 176g of Pears and 110g of Mangos per 100g of Claws
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Preparation and Usage
- Suitable for cubs of 12 months+. Always supervise.
Name and address
- BEAR,
- The Big Cave,
- Deepest Darkest Woods,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
Return to
- For a bear hug visit www.bearnibbles.co.uk or give us a growl on grrr@bearnibbles.co.uk
- BEAR,
- The Big Cave,
- Deepest Darkest Woods,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
Net Contents
5 x 18g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|1108 kJ
|199 kJ
|-
|265 kcal
|48 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|57g
|10g
|Of which sugars*
|34g
|6g
|Fibre
|12g
|2g
|Protein
|3.1g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|*sugars naturally found in the fruit & veg
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019