By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tropical Sun American Style Root Beer 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tropical Sun American Style Root Beer 330Ml
£ 0.50
£0.15/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Root Beer Flavoured Drink with Sugar & Sweeteners
  • Non alcoholic
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour: Caramel, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Sweeteners: Acesulfame K and Sucralose, Preservative: Sodium Benzoate

Storage

For best before end, see end of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink chilled
  • Tropical Sun Root Beer is best served over ice or very cold. Enjoy!

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Specialist Foods,
  • Unit 701,
  • 43 Bedford Street,
  • London,
  • WC2E 9HA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Specialist Foods,
  • Unit 701,
  • 43 Bedford Street,
  • London,
  • WC2E 9HA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 148 kJ
-35 kcal
Fat 0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 8.7g
of which sugars 8.7g
Protein 0.0g
Salt 0.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer 330Ml

£ 0.40
£0.12/100ml

Offer

Pepsi Max Cherry 1.5L Sugar Free

£ 1.40
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Kp Skips Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6 X 13.1G

£ 1.00
£1.28/100g

Tesco Chicken & Smoked Bacon Pate 200G

£ 1.40
£0.70/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here