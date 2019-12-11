Tropical Sun American Style Root Beer 330Ml

Product Description
- Carbonated Root Beer Flavoured Drink with Sugar & Sweeteners
- Non alcoholic
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour: Caramel, Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Sweeteners: Acesulfame K and Sucralose, Preservative: Sodium Benzoate
Storage
For best before end, see end of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Drink chilled
- Tropical Sun Root Beer is best served over ice or very cold. Enjoy!
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Specialist Foods,
- Unit 701,
- 43 Bedford Street,
- London,
- WC2E 9HA,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|148 kJ
|-
|35 kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|of which sugars
|8.7g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.0g
