Tesco Vegetable & Beansprout Stir Fry 320G

3(5)Write a review
£ 1.00
£3.13/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 247kJ / 59kcal

Product Description

  • Stir fry vegetables with beansprouts
  • Tesco Vegetable & Beansprout Stir Fry. A selection of beansprouts, carrot, cabbage and broccoli.
  • Straight to Wok. A selection of beansprouts, carrot, cabbage and broccoli.
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beansprouts, Cabbage, Carrot, Broccoli Florets, Onion.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat a dry wok over a high heat for 2 minutes. Add 15ml (1tbsp) of oil and add the vegetables directly from the bag. Stir fry for 4 minutes, stirring continuously. Serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (160g)
Energy247kJ / 59kcal395kJ / 95kcal
Fat3.1g5.0g
Saturates0.7g1.1g
Carbohydrate4.5g7.2g
Sugars3.6g5.8g
Fibre2.7g4.3g
Protein2.0g3.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..

Cabbage, cabbage and more cabbage.

2 stars

I love stir fry and eat a lot of it but what is going on with all the dark green cabbage!! By all means add a little green cabbage but all the stir fry mixes have far too much of it. The stalk or middle of the leaves are tough and bitter. If you want to produce a more authentic stir fry mix then how about you substitute the cabbage for Chinese leaves instead?

If you love beansprouts this product is perfect

2 stars

Not much vegetables present but lots of beansprouts so I had to add vegetables to this mix.

Healthy and tasty but could be better

3 stars

I like this but sadly there is not enough beansprouts in the bag. We all love broccoli But not with this especially as the chunks are to big. It's so difficult to find a really good stir fry mix, I think the best one has to be beansprouts, shredded carrot , thin sliced pepper and shredded cabbage is by far the nicest, just a shame it so difficult to find.

Goes well with salmon

5 stars

I often buy this to go with grilled salmon. Much better than Veg. stir fry as that often has a lot of large hard pieces. Lovely.

Crunchy

4 stars

Really delicious

