Tesco Vegetable & Beansprout Stir Fry 320G

Cabbage, cabbage and more cabbage.
I love stir fry and eat a lot of it but what is going on with all the dark green cabbage!! By all means add a little green cabbage but all the stir fry mixes have far too much of it. The stalk or middle of the leaves are tough and bitter. If you want to produce a more authentic stir fry mix then how about you substitute the cabbage for Chinese leaves instead?
If you love beansprouts this product is perfect
Not much vegetables present but lots of beansprouts so I had to add vegetables to this mix.
Healthy and tasty but could be better
I like this but sadly there is not enough beansprouts in the bag. We all love broccoli But not with this especially as the chunks are to big. It's so difficult to find a really good stir fry mix, I think the best one has to be beansprouts, shredded carrot , thin sliced pepper and shredded cabbage is by far the nicest, just a shame it so difficult to find.
Goes well with salmon
I often buy this to go with grilled salmon. Much better than Veg. stir fry as that often has a lot of large hard pieces. Lovely.
Crunchy
Really delicious