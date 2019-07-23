Tesco Beansprouts 300G

Freshness Fail
Fail pretty much every time on freshness. Problem here I think is Tesco, who always seem to deliver items that are on their last legs.
Value for money
I buy this product every month so easy to use and quick
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 47kcal
Beansprouts (100%).
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat 15 ml (1tbsp) of oil in a wok or heavy-based frying pan over a high heat for about 1½ mins. Add the beansprouts from the pack. Stir fry for 3 minutes, stirring continuously. Serve immediately.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
300g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (137g**)
|Energy
|196kJ / 47kcal
|269kJ / 65kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|2.1g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.5g
|Protein
|2.5g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 273g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Do not eat raw..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019