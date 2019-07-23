By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Beansprouts 300G

4(2)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Beansprouts 300G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 196kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Sprouted mung beans.
  • Tesco Beansprouts. Carefully grown with a crunchy texture.
  • Straight To Wok. Carefully grown with a crunchy texture.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Beansprouts (100%).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat 15 ml (1tbsp) of oil in a wok or heavy-based frying pan over a high heat for about 1½ mins. Add the beansprouts from the pack. Stir fry for 3 minutes, stirring continuously. Serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (137g**)
Energy196kJ / 47kcal269kJ / 65kcal
Fat2.8g3.8g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate2.1g2.9g
Sugars2.1g2.9g
Fibre1.8g2.5g
Protein2.5g3.4g
Salt0.03g0.04g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 273g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Freshness Fail

3 stars

Fail pretty much every time on freshness. Problem here I think is Tesco, who always seem to deliver items that are on their last legs.

Value for money

5 stars

I buy this product every month so easy to use and quick

