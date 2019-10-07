By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Egg Noodles 300G

£ 1.35
£4.50/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy915kJ 216kcal
    11%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 610kJ / 144kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked egg noodles dressed in rapeseed oil.
  • Tesco Egg Noodles. Carefully prepared tender noodles.
  • Straight To Wok. Carefully prepared tender noodles.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Firming Agent (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 2½ mins, 2 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Pierce film lid.
Place on a non-metallic plate and cook on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Stir well before serving.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat 15ml of oil in a wok over a high heat and add the noodles from the pack. Stir Fry for 3½ mins, stirring continuously. Serve immediately

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (150g)
Energy610kJ / 144kcal915kJ / 216kcal
Fat2.3g3.5g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate25.5g38.3g
Sugars0.3g0.5g
Fibre0.8g1.2g
Protein5.0g7.5g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Very short life apparently. I threw mine away

1 stars

No idea of quality. Had to immediately put in bin. Delivered on 30 oct with life of 2+ days according to website. But use by date on package is 31 Oct. I phoned to complain and was told delivery day is one day, next day is 2 days. I need them for 1st November. Package says not suitable for freezing so thanks Tesco for a complete waste of money.

I really liked these. Boil in me and make my own.

3 stars

I really liked these. Boil in me and make my own.

A last resort.

2 stars

Bulky packaging, never seems enough contents and slightly oily. I try not to buy noodles from Tesco.

great

5 stars

I buy this product every time I do a shop, it saves time having to cook pasta, I just warm the noodles, add some mushrooms, bacon and occasionally onion, or lazy garlic and chilli, put a stir in pasta sauce on top and I have an instant quick snack.

