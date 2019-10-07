Tesco Egg Noodles 300G

Very short life apparently. I threw mine away
No idea of quality. Had to immediately put in bin. Delivered on 30 oct with life of 2+ days according to website. But use by date on package is 31 Oct. I phoned to complain and was told delivery day is one day, next day is 2 days. I need them for 1st November. Package says not suitable for freezing so thanks Tesco for a complete waste of money.
I really liked these. Boil in me and make my own.
A last resort.
Bulky packaging, never seems enough contents and slightly oily. I try not to buy noodles from Tesco.
great
I buy this product every time I do a shop, it saves time having to cook pasta, I just warm the noodles, add some mushrooms, bacon and occasionally onion, or lazy garlic and chilli, put a stir in pasta sauce on top and I have an instant quick snack.